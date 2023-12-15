BreakingNews
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

23CV0829: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Jayson T. Dixon, action for money.

23CV0830: SAC Finance v. Myles O. Goodhart and Shykela M. Burton, breach of contract.

23CV0831: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Jimmy A. Gaidusek, breach of contract.

23CV0832: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Rachel E. Miller, action for money.

23CV0833: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Corbin S. Myers, breach of contract.

23CV0834: David A. Christman v. Michelle L. Wooldridge, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Widson Charles, 30, of Springfield, worker and Dieunise Michel, 29, of Springfield, worker.

Property transfers:

706 S. Burnett Inc. to 1235 S. Burnett Road LLC, 1235 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $0.

DSV SPV2 LLC to Jennifer S. and David E. Rowland, Sr., 2322 Kenton St., Springfield; $34,500.

HNH Properties LLC to Steven Biggs and Neil Wasserman, 2811 Duncan St., Springfield; $15,000.

McPheron Group LLC to APNJ Properties LLC, 2908 Morton Drive, Springfield; $40,900.

John B. and Florencia S. Leffel to Florencia S. Leffel, 2200 Beatrice St., Springfield; $0.

706 S. Burnett Inc. to Austin R. Littler and Emily R. Gifford, 2007 Prospect Circle, Springfield; $129,900.

Bonnie J. McCreary, trustees to Joan Bushey, trustee, 116 Roseland Ave. W., Springfield; $0.

