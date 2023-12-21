Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
52 minutes ago
X

Current cases:

23CV0843: Lightning Rod Mutual Insurance Company, WR Hackett Wholesale Fruit and Cold Storage Inc. v. Tanya M. Willmeth, action for money.

23CV0844: Calvin Anderson, Lillian Anderson v. David Gilbert, Terra Gilbert, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Maegan C. Lewis, 30, of New Carlisle, service advisor and Jaron W. Bobo, 27, of New Carlisle, receiving team member.

Devin A. Bowlin, 19, of Enon, U.S. Army and Cady D. Stewart, 18, of Enon, unemployed.

Property transfers:

Michael Briggs II and Christina George to 850 852 E. McCreight Ave LLC, 850-852 E. McCreight Ave., Springfield; $0.

Lawrence E. and Patricia A. Cameron to Lawrence E. Cameron, 1710 S. Center Blvd., Springfield; $0.

Kimberly McCohn to Ayman Iamail and Omar A. Alkashkish, 424 E. Rose St., Springfield; $0.

Marilyn B. Roberts to Marie J. Brunache Bolivian, 417 Catherine St., Springfield; $27,500.

Dean and Sherie Roby to Elmer Adelaido and Roblero Gonzalez, 1518 Linden Ave., Springfield; $0.

Thai Project LLC to Jose A. Guevara, 133 Prairie Ave., Springfield; $15,000.

Roger A. See to Karen E. Baumle, 2038 Erie Ave., Springfield; $60,000.

Oliver Bane to Leader Homes LLC, 2217 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $90,000.

Ronald E. and Christina K. Allison to Critela Joseph, 2231 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $99,500.

Shirika Brown to Beverly Dietz, 333 W. Grand Ave., Springfield; $47,900.

Linda Duty to Steven W. Duty, 803 Linden Ave., Springfield; $0.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Tierra Mia Investments LLC, 133-135 E. Liberty St., Springfield; $175,000.

Los Compadres Properties LLC to Jorge Gonzalez, 907-909 Linden Ave., Springfield; $60,000.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Springfield-Clark CTC levy lone countywide issue in March
3
50-year-old fruitcake: Clark County couple will eat a piece on their...
4
No promises it will last 50 years, but Clark County couple shares...
5
Springfield angels ready to deliver to 200 local seniors
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top