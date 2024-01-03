BreakingNews
Marriage licenses:

Heather A. Moore, 45, of Springfield, unemployed and Paul T. Swearingen II, 45, of Springfield, factory floor mover.

Luckembert Murat, 36, of Springfield and British Z. Shearer, 33, of Springfield.

James G. Noltze, 64, of Charleroi, PA, unemployed and Sharon M. Whitley, 67, of Springfield, retired.

Elizabeth A. Scott, 46, of Enon, business manager and Kevin L. Lyme, 47, of Celina, service tech.

Brint L. Dodson, 52, of New Carlisle, manufacturing and Marian E. Greentaner, 52, of New Carlisle, manufacturing.

Andrew P. Bruner, 39, of Springfield, N/A and Teresa M. Bruner, 39, of Springfield, nurse.

Property transfers:

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to City of Springfield Ohio, 429-431, 435-437 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $0.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to City of Springfield Ohio, 422, 502, 508, 510, 512 W. Clark St., Springfield; $0.

Anita Gilkey, trustee to Livingstone Miller and Angel L.K. Walker, 836 Farnam St., Springfield; $118,000.

Kimberly M. and Aaron J. Ward Sr. to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton, 1152 S. Bell Ave., Springfield; $45,700.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to City of Springfield Ohio, 533, 541 Fair St., Springfield; $0.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to City of Springfield Ohio, 529, 530 Obenchain Aly, Springfield; $0.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to City of Springfield Ohio, 724, 734 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $0.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to City of Springfield Ohio, 528, 530, 535, 601-603, 608-610, 620 Dibert Ave., Springfield; $0.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to City of Springfield Ohio, 501, 556 W. Euclid Ave., Springfield; $0.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to City of Springfield Ohio, 1029 S. Plum St., Springfield; $0.

