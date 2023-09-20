Marriage licenses:

Brandon J. Nawman, 42, of Springfield, warehouse and Lora I. Smith, 35, of Springfield, waitress/server.

Coty C. Crosley, 28, of Springfield, tile setter and Mary M. Blosser, 26, of Springfield, homemaker.

Property transfers:

Rex 5600 LLC to Seth and Elizabeth Evans, 5880 Urbana Road, Springfield; $365,000.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 6225 N. Hampton Road, Springfield; none.

County Line Contractors Inc. to Matthew W. and Gretchen L. Weegens, 3909 Spence Road, New Carlisle; $205,000.

Anthony C. Minor and Krystan Byler to Anthony C. Minor, 12223 Troy Road, New Carlisle; none.

Mark W. Conwell to Dustin M. Duckwall, 3734 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield; $110,000.

Brian E. Severt to Austin and Felisha Pence, 328 St. Paul Ave., Springfield; $169,900.

Charles J. and Theresa O. Muscato to Theresa O. Muscato, 250 Meadow Lane, Springfield; none.

Ronald E. and Janice E. Venters to Janice E. Venters, 2245 E. Possum Road, Springfield; none.

Myrtia Looney to Diann Rausch and Steven Looney, 3071 Selma Pike, Springfield; none.

Donald D. and Linda K. Hatfield to Garlind Properties LTD, 2500, 2510 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $235,000.

Donald D. and Linda K. Hatfield to Garlind Properties LTD, 2510 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $235,000.

William P. and Linda S. Copley to Karen S. Copley, 700 Neosha Ave., Springfield; none.