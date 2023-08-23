Current cases:

23CV0551: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Cecil Perks, breach of contract.

23CV0552: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Nathan Preston, breach of contract.

23CV0553: JACO Advisory Group, JACO ENTERPRISES INC. v. TOOL TECH, breach of contract.

23CV0554: ONE MAIN FINANCIAL GROUP LLC v. Sarah Shannon, breach of contract.

23CV0555: CINCINNATI INSURANCE COMPANY v. Geoffrey Dalton Storm Collins, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Robert G. Fairchild, 34, of New Carlisle, carpenter and Morgan T. Parker, 29, of New Carlisle, AR administrator.

Shelby M. Pyle, 25, of South Charleston, none and Cody A. Cooper, 30, of South Charleston, senior electrical engineer.

Property transfers:

Frederick and Donna Wright to Donna Wright, 22 W. Birch Road, Medway; none.

Janie R. Kelly to Kaylee Kerns, 23 W. Birch Road, Medway; $128,000.

Mallory S. Clevenger to Jeffrey Eggleston, 308 S. Main St., New Carlisle; $83,700.

The Cornell Group LLC to Timothy B. Hicks, 336 Prentice Drive, New Carlisle; $117,400.

Dorothy Flipped LLC to Devin K. Copeland, 315 Funston Ave., New Carlisle; $137,000.

Joshua E. and Elizabeth A. Handwerker, 520 N. Church St., New Carlisle; $130,500.

Sandra J. Buchanan to Jennifer J. Lees, trustee, 216 N. Clay St., New Carlisle; none.

Linda and Rudolph Mitterholzer, III to Linda Mitterholzer, 3340 Scotsdale Drive, Springfield; none.

Mo Mad Dad Properties LLC to Allison L. Rydel, 4429 Hominy Ridge Road, Springfield; $217,500.

Daniel Evans, Sr. to Kimberly Northup, 3988 Johnson Road, Springfield; none.

Donald A. and Georgia K. Glass to Georgia K. Glass, 4467 Willowdale Road, Springfield; none.