springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
23 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0442: Bryon K Spicer and Kay M Spicer Joint Revocable Living Trust Dated January 1, 1989, as Restated and Amended November 14, 2008, and Futher Amendments v. Whitney Walsh, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Steven Jeffers, 42, of Enon, truck driver and Kasie Flat, 35, of Enon, nurse, RN.

Paul-Miachael Harris, 22, of Springfield landlord and Meagan Robinson, 23, of Springfield, manager.

William Depugh, 20, of Washington Courthouse, construction and Makayla Bobst, 20, of South Charleston, cosmetologist.

Property transfers:

Robert Bruce Jr., trustee to Carly Crawford and Matthew D. Slanaker, 3128 Bristol Drive, Springfield; $147,900.

Daniel J. and Anne E. Smith to Nicholas and Amber Holdeman, 740 Santa Monica Ave., Springfield; $230,000.

Joseph B. and Karla S. Brumfield to Karla S. Brumfield, 1535 Providence Ave., Springfield; none.

Alexandra Narma and John Sinner Jr. to Adrian M. Baldwin, 1414 Eastgate Road, Springfield; $178,000.

Edna Nissley to Lavern and Ronda Nissley, trustees, 2937 Archer Lane, Springfield; $115,000.

Hanna and Richard Mays to Ervin L. and Cheryl R. Hargrave, 3135 N. Argonne Lane, Springfield; $127,000.

James Burks Jr. to Pearl Burks, 510 Knickerbocker Ave., Springfield; none.

In Other News
1
2 men indicted for flying drones over Bengals, Reds games
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
2 months after Clark County deputy killed: ‘Matt brought us together...
4
Northwestern superintendent addresses school threat, says it was a...
5
Clark County Jail kitchen shuts down due to cockroaches
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top