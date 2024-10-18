24CV0791: IH Credit Union v. Kimberly D. Dickman, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Emily M. Bruce, 36, of Springfield, pharmacist and Cody N. Beacom, 35, of Springfield, pharmacy technician.

Sara J. Vanhoose, 27, of Springfield, receiving clerk and Quevin A. Velazquez Roblero, 25, of Springfield, warehouse lead.

Isaac B. Haas, 25, of Springfield, systems analysts and Rebecca L. Cardosi, 24, of Springfield, cosmetologist.

Asa W. Rucker, 21, of Springfield, maintenance man and Rebecca R. Slone, 20, of Springfield, patient care assistant.

Gary C. Kitchings, 63, of Springfield, cook and Delores A. Scott, 71, of Springfield, dietary aid.

Mandi E. Caudill, 43, of Springfield, compliance specialist and Dontay R. Perrin, 35, of Springfield.

Nicholas O. Huffman, 23, of Springfield, tree service and Connie R. Brewer, 24, of Springfield, Woeber.

Rachel M. Sargent, 37, of South Charleston, warehouse supervisor and John R. Myers, 48, of South Charleston, warehouse specialist.

Justin G. Brown, 39, of Enon, accountant and Ashley M. Jensen, 34, of Enon, accountant.

Samuel T. Turner, 28, of Southgate, KY, business analyst and Corinne M. Holmes, 25, of Southgate, KY, social content coordinator.

Property transfers:

Sixtyft Sixin LLC to Seth Perrin, 2106 Beatrice St., Springfield; $135,000.

Brittany E. Thompson to Adam R. and Kasey A. Bird, 616 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $110,000.

Lawrence H. and Toney L. Williams to Lawrence H. Williams, 114 Cottage Place, Springfield; $0.

Frost Home Solutions LLC to Brandon Hall, 2025 Mitchell Blvd., Springfield; $14,000.

Max DeLong to Max DeLong, 2663 Merritt St., Springfield; $1,000.

Jason and Cassie Godfrey to Nicholas Godfrey, 1531 Sunset Ave., Springfield; $25,000.

Janet and John I. Rice to Jeffrey L. Rice, 1634 Memorial Drive, Springfield; $130,000.

Ryons Residential Services LLC to Marie R. Elauyus, 739 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $165,000.

Vernon T. Dugan Jr. to Frost Home Solutions LLC, 407 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $47,000.

Clint A. and Tina M. Bleything to Michael and Tabitha Benton, 2125 West Mile Road, Springfield; $293,000.

Sifi Ministry Inc. to Wellspring Oversight LLC, 929 S. Center St., Springfield; $135,900.

Sifi Ministry Inc. to Wellspring Oversight LLC, 110 W. Euclid Ave., Springfield; $135,900.

JA Butterfield LLC to Emmanuella and Marieclaude Damefils, 1019-1021 Garfield Ave., Springfield; $135,700.

Michael Shreffler to Michael Shreffler, trustee, 1840 Crescent Drive, Springfield; $0.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Emily Day, 1440 N. Plum St., Springfield; $127,000.

Robert and Judy Kerr to Judy Kerr, 29 Fifth St., Springfield; $0.

Adam Niepsuj and Morgan E. Mumms to Full Circle Real Estate LLC, 222-224 E. McCreight Ave., Springfield; $170,000.

Robert and Jodi M. Moore to Robert Moore, 745 N. Hampton Road, Springfield; $0.

Ruth A. Woodruff to Ruth A. Woodruff, 9597 Lower Valley Pike, Medway; $0.

Monty and Karen Terrell to Shaun and Abigail Williams, 11315 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $367,000.

Shannon M. Clark to Luis E. Guzman and Nancy T. Limon, 1263 Klose Ave., New Carlisle; $177,000.

Joshua T. and Donald W. McKee Jr. to Joshua Lutz, 348 Weinland St., New Carlisle; $189,000.

Rodz Broz Construction and Remodeling LLC to Rodz Builders LLC, 720, 724 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $0.

Cherie C. Seigfried to Tim and Sharon Tuttle, 603 Richard Court, New Carlisle; $219,900.

Billy L. and Rinda R. Barker to Rinda R. Barker, 210 N. Adams St., New Carlisle; $0.

Karl Salva to William L. and Linda Craig, 1508 Eagle City Road, Springfield; $300,000.

Terry Harris to Jamie S. and Justin K. Jones, 2138 Troy Road, Springfield; $227,000.

Billi Jo Howell, trustee to Hunter Kaffenbarger and Mary Stephan, 2821 Fox Hollow Road, Springfield; $162,800.

Thomas E. and Gregory A. Baker to Lorinda F. and Sean D. Lewis, 2964 Shrine Road, Springfield; $195,000.

Lolita L. and Lawrence E. Knight Sr. to LL Knight II LLC, 6683 Garlough Road, Springfield; $0.

Martha E. and Roger D. Tackett to Roger D. Tackett, 8927 Wildlane Drive, South Charleston; $0.

Katherine Morgan to Joseph M. Dennis, 2850 Fowler Road, Springfield; $325,000.

Virginia Jelinek, trustee to Lois J. Bravard, 2023 Willow Run Circle, Enon; $280,000.