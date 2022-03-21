Current cases:
22CV0108: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. the unknown spouse of Trevelyan McCoy, if any; the unknown heirs at law, devisees, legatees, administrators and executors of the estate of Trevelyan McCoy, deceased; Clark County Treasurer; foreclosure.
22CV0109: Caliber Home Loans Inc. v. Joseph Fontaine, Marcia Kay, Midland Credit Management Inc., OhioHealth Corporation, foreclosure.
22CV0110: Darleen Gilbert, Laurence Gilbert v. USAA Auto Insurance, complaint for damages.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
James William Fox, 22, of Springfield, security and Alissa Jordan Ventresco, 20, of Springfield, packer.
Donovan Lee Boddie, 36, of Springfield, unemployed and Heidi Kristine Owings, 38, of Springfield, manager.
Tristain Dallas Jackson, 30, of Springfield, N/A and Louisa Jewel Adkins, 34, of Fairborn, N/A.
Sydnee Sheridan Nichols, 24, of South Vienna, dental assistant and Tyler Alan Ford, 28, of South Vienne, motor equipment operator.
Property transfers:
Catalyst Realty Limited to Rosemary DeWitt, 1024 N. Burnett Road, Springfield; $130,000
Suzan Dufner to Matthew Dufner, 1530 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; no fee
Samuel J. Dixon to Samuel J. and Amber M. Dixon, 2481 Berger Ave., Springfield; no fee
Jerry Rude to Paul Wilson, 2023 Mitchell Blvd., Springfield; $4,300
Earl D. Harris to Angela D. Kaltenbach, 535 S. Hubert Ave., Springfield; no fee
Adrian Salgado Toledo to Alejandra Arriaga Gonzalez, 947 Oak St., Springfield; $15,000
Michael Lynn Deal to Larry P. Jones Jr., 1904 Maryland Ave., Springfield; $99,900
Ann M. and Stephanie F. Reeves to Ann M. Reeves, 1551 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; no fee
Shelly M. and Mark A. Catanzaro to 5 River Properties LLC, 1019 Woodlawn Ave., Springfield; $150,000