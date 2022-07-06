Current cases:
22CV0296: Allstate Insurance Company v. Richard White, action for money.
22CV0297: PNC Bank, National Association v. Arbors at Springfield, Marilyn Brewer, Ted Brewer, Theodore Brewer, Clark County Treasurer, PNC Bank, National Association, Successor by Merger to National City Mortgage Company successor by Merger to National City Bank, The City of Springfield, Ohio, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatee, Executors, Administrators, Spouses and Assigns, and the Unknown Guardians of Minor and or Incompetent Heirs of Esther N. Frey, Deceased, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatee, Executors, Administrators, Spouses and Assigns, and the Unknown Guardians of Minor and or Incompetent Heirs of Michael Frey, Deceased, Addresses Unknown, foreclosure.
22CV0298: John Anthony Shutway v. Chad Duncan individually and in his Official capacity as a Police Officer of the Incorporated Municipality of Tremont City Ohio, Gregory Nelson individually and in his Official capacity as Police Chief of the Incorporated Municipality of Tremont City Ohio, John /Jane Doe 1 through 4 unknown employees of the Incorporated Municipality of Tremont City Ohio individually and in their Official Capacity as Employees of the Incorporated Municipality of Tremont City Ohio, John/Jane Doe 1 through 6 unknown members of the Council of the Incorporated Municipality of Tremont City Ohio individually municipality of Tremont City, Unknown named individuals John/Jane Doe of Clark County in their Official capacity as Employees of Clark County and individually, Unknown named individuals John/Jane Doe of the Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 in their Official capacity as Employees and and individually, personal injury.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Gabriella Jones, 27, of South Charleston, warehouse employee and Jordan Earles, 26, of South Charleston, warehouse worker.
Julie Conley, 50, of Springfield, team leader and Shane Griffin, 49, of North Hampton, supervisor.
Theresa Stroker, 43, of South Charleston, RN and Matthew Reese, 40, of South Charleston, RN.
Aliya Saunders, 23, of Springfield, N/A and Luke Shuman, 24, of Springfield, farmer.
Property transfers:
Angel E. and Gregory Pennington to Gregory Pennington, 4973 W. National Road, Springfield; no fee
Sherry L. and Douglas D. Pierson to Jonathan Mathew Lee Berger, 608 Walsh Dr., New Carlisle; $201,000
Brenda I. and Glenn W. DeHart Jr., to Glenn W. DeHart Jr., 4676 Peacock Road, Springfield; no fee
Roger C. and Patricia L. Eckart to Kelly J. and Charles S. Eckart, 1733 Newlove Road, South Charleston; $75,000