22CV0298: John Anthony Shutway v. Chad Duncan individually and in his Official capacity as a Police Officer of the Incorporated Municipality of Tremont City Ohio, Gregory Nelson individually and in his Official capacity as Police Chief of the Incorporated Municipality of Tremont City Ohio, John /Jane Doe 1 through 4 unknown employees of the Incorporated Municipality of Tremont City Ohio individually and in their Official Capacity as Employees of the Incorporated Municipality of Tremont City Ohio, John/Jane Doe 1 through 6 unknown members of the Council of the Incorporated Municipality of Tremont City Ohio individually municipality of Tremont City, Unknown named individuals John/Jane Doe of Clark County in their Official capacity as Employees of Clark County and individually, Unknown named individuals John/Jane Doe of the Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 in their Official capacity as Employees and and individually, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.