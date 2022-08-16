All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Madison Edwards, 18, of Springfield, stay at home mom and Elijah Smith, 20, of Dayton, army infantry.

Stephanie Raslovsky, 42, of Springfield, packer/IPF of Dayton and David Rose, 52, of Springfield, disabled.

Janay Murphy, 28, of Springfield, hairstylist and Dontez Mcwhorter, 30, of Springfield, forklift driver.

Brittany Campbell, 25, of Springfield, none and Michael Hoffman, 27, of Springfield, driver.

Property transfers:

Laura Lee Ankeny to Dan E. and Laura L. Ankeny, 11500 Zeller Dr., New Carlisle; $250,000

McHome Remodeling LLC to Erin L. and Thomas W. Strahan III, 606 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; no fee

The Cornell Group LLC to Cassandra D. and Allan R. Rea, 306.5 Jefferson St., New Carlisle; $78,000

Sherry L. and Douglas D. Pierson to Johnathan M. L. and Michael A. Berger, Walsh Dr.; $4,900

Cody M. and Kathryn Wright to Kelly Elizabeth Neriani, 603 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; $207,600

Jack McPeek to Paul Hahnemann, 503 N. Church St., New Carlisle; $141,000