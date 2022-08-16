Current cases:
22CV0376: Meredith Massey v. Kristie Stambough, Kyle Stambough, complaint for damages.
22CV0377: HS Financial Group, LLC v. Michael Efferin, breach of contract.
22CV0378: HS Financial Group, LLC v. Christine Hines, breach of contract.
22CV0379: The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York, as successor trustee for JPMorgan Chase Bank, N. A., as Trustee for the benefit of the Certificateholders of Equity One ABS, Inc. Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2002-5 v. Clark County Treasurer, Karen R. Rankin, John Doe Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Karen R. Rankin, if any, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust as Trustee for PNPMS Trust IV, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Madison Edwards, 18, of Springfield, stay at home mom and Elijah Smith, 20, of Dayton, army infantry.
Stephanie Raslovsky, 42, of Springfield, packer/IPF of Dayton and David Rose, 52, of Springfield, disabled.
Janay Murphy, 28, of Springfield, hairstylist and Dontez Mcwhorter, 30, of Springfield, forklift driver.
Brittany Campbell, 25, of Springfield, none and Michael Hoffman, 27, of Springfield, driver.
Property transfers:
Laura Lee Ankeny to Dan E. and Laura L. Ankeny, 11500 Zeller Dr., New Carlisle; $250,000
McHome Remodeling LLC to Erin L. and Thomas W. Strahan III, 606 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; no fee
The Cornell Group LLC to Cassandra D. and Allan R. Rea, 306.5 Jefferson St., New Carlisle; $78,000
Sherry L. and Douglas D. Pierson to Johnathan M. L. and Michael A. Berger, Walsh Dr.; $4,900
Cody M. and Kathryn Wright to Kelly Elizabeth Neriani, 603 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; $207,600
Jack McPeek to Paul Hahnemann, 503 N. Church St., New Carlisle; $141,000