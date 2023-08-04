Marriage licenses:

Isis M. Mescher, 21, of Springfield, college and Anthony J. Robison, 23, of Springfield, manager.

Clayton L. DeArmond, 48, of Springfield, FedEx Express and Monique M. Wilson, 43, of Springfield, Oakwood Village.

Property transfers:

Martin and Beverly Risley to Scott A. Gingrey, 832 Mayor St., Springfield; $112,000.

Edwin S. and Mary J. Fenner to Edwin S. Fenner, 2225 Hoppes Ave., Springfield; none.

Tracie Haley to Nathan Ewing, 1632 Cypress St., Springfield; $77,500.

Barbara G. Hart to 706 S. Burnett Inc., 1418 Selma Road, Springfield; $21,500.

Thresa L. Asper and Allen E. Bair to Timothy S. Woodruff, 1917 S. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $184,900.

Dorothy M. and Joseph H. Reardon II to Joseph H. Reardon II, 1505 E. High St., Springfield; none.

Charles L. Fenwick Jr., trustee to ET Springfield Property LLC, 235-237 St. George Place, Springfield; $72,500.

J A Butterfield LLC to William D. Armstrong, 834 Rice St., Springfield; $54,500.

Burnett Group LLC to Jeff Marchus, 1005 Burt St., Springfield; $89,900.

Caleb J. and Kristin L. Mackay to Kristin L. Mackay, 1142 Cedarview Drive, Springfield; none.