Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
14 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0586: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Kimberly Mullins and Michael Mullins, breach of contract.

22CV0587: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Houston J. Dixon, breach of contract.

22CV0588: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Heather Shepherd, breach of contract.

22CV0589: The Huntington National Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, State of Ohio, Department of Medicaid, John Does, foreclosure.

22CV0590: Rocket Mortgage, LLC F/K/A Quicken Loans, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Carrie Ann Myers, unknown spouse, if any, of Carrie Ann Myers, the unknown heirs of Lisa A. Gordon, deceased, foreclosure.

22CV0591: U.S. Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Donald W. Melton, Donald W. Melton III, Mireya S. Melton, Ohio Housing Finance Agency, unknown spouse of Mireya S. Melton, unknown spouse of Donald W. Melton III, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jonathan Curtis McMaken, 29, of Springfield, aerospace engineer and Ashley Nicole Long, 25, of Springfield, teacher.

Property transfers:

Robert M. Holmes to Roman Muskeyvalley, 1740 Jefferson St., Springfield; $4,000.

Lauren C. Parke to LT Pathways LLC, 412 Dayton Ave., Springfield; $32,000.

Stacey T. Dennis to Seed Time and Harvest Investments LLC, 1754 Maiden Lane, Springfield; none.

Roger A. and Lora C. Merrill to Roger A. Merrill, 2151 Broadway St., Springfield; none.

Jason L. Hodge to Damon Parmer, 2101 N. Hadley, Springfield; $135,000.

