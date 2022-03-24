Seth T. Manuel to Forrest Parrott, 3301 Troy Road, Springfield; $130,000

TY Investments LLC to Angel N. Yost, 3590 Johnson Road, Springfield; no fee

Ruth A. and Michael L. Koonce to Lisa M. and Michael A. Laws, 4310 Evans Ave., Springfield; $304,000

Jordan C. and Kelsey L. Chapman to Kyle L. Ellerbrock, 1012 W. Sparrow Road, Springfield; $195,000

Jennifer L. and Charles W. Duvall to Charles W. and Jennifer L. Duvall Trustees, 1026 George Allen Road, South Vienna; no fee

Rebecca A. Davis and Jason Simmons to Joshua J. Myers, 2942 Hustead Road, Springfield; $35,000

Douglas G. Houston to Gurjot K. Carson, 4446 Oakwood Road, Springfield; $480,500

Cynthia L. Gould Trustee to Joel Vanderglas and Cynthia L. Gould, 40 N. Green St., Enon; $68,900

Rebecca F. Bowers to Jade Banks, 4038 Ryland Dr., Springfield; $125,000

Kevin M. Weber to Elaina A. Chilton, 4836 Lehigh Dr., Springfield; $187,000

David D. Stewart Trustee to Megan M. Henry and Timothy J. Brock, 4635 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield; $175,000

Wanda M. and John L. Ditty to David Reed Kueker and Wanda M. Ditty, 4640 Reno Ln., Springfield; no fee

Mary K. and Michael A. Kearns to Danessa L. and Joseph S. Kitchen, 809 Donnelly Ave., Springfield; $302,000

Kaitlynn S. Turner to Tina and Robert Stump, 5137 Ridgewood Road W., Springfield; $170,000

Nancy and Freddie Wyen to Nancy K. and Frederick H. Wyen, 4298 Dialton Road, Springfield; no fee

Tracy M. Grieshop to Sheila R. and Terry L. Toner, 11820 Marquart Road, New Carlisle; $410,000