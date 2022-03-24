springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
1 hour ago

Marriage licenses:

Titus Dean Bear, 20, of Springfield: associate and Ashley Renee Medley, 19, of Saint Paris, server.

Property transfers:

Wilma S. and Delmar L. McCowan to Delmar L. McCowan, 8550 W. National Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Donald R. Boor to Michael Boor, 4535 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield; no fee

Seth T. Manuel to Forrest Parrott, 3301 Troy Road, Springfield; $130,000

TY Investments LLC to Angel N. Yost, 3590 Johnson Road, Springfield; no fee

Ruth A. and Michael L. Koonce to Lisa M. and Michael A. Laws, 4310 Evans Ave., Springfield; $304,000

Jordan C. and Kelsey L. Chapman to Kyle L. Ellerbrock, 1012 W. Sparrow Road, Springfield; $195,000

Jennifer L. and Charles W. Duvall to Charles W. and Jennifer L. Duvall Trustees, 1026 George Allen Road, South Vienna; no fee

Rebecca A. Davis and Jason Simmons to Joshua J. Myers, 2942 Hustead Road, Springfield; $35,000

Douglas G. Houston to Gurjot K. Carson, 4446 Oakwood Road, Springfield; $480,500

Cynthia L. Gould Trustee to Joel Vanderglas and Cynthia L. Gould, 40 N. Green St., Enon; $68,900

Rebecca F. Bowers to Jade Banks, 4038 Ryland Dr., Springfield; $125,000

Kevin M. Weber to Elaina A. Chilton, 4836 Lehigh Dr., Springfield; $187,000

David D. Stewart Trustee to Megan M. Henry and Timothy J. Brock, 4635 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield; $175,000

Wanda M. and John L. Ditty to David Reed Kueker and Wanda M. Ditty, 4640 Reno Ln., Springfield; no fee

Mary K. and Michael A. Kearns to Danessa L. and Joseph S. Kitchen, 809 Donnelly Ave., Springfield; $302,000

Kaitlynn S. Turner to Tina and Robert Stump, 5137 Ridgewood Road W., Springfield; $170,000

Nancy and Freddie Wyen to Nancy K. and Frederick H. Wyen, 4298 Dialton Road, Springfield; no fee

Tracy M. Grieshop to Sheila R. and Terry L. Toner, 11820 Marquart Road, New Carlisle; $410,000

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Springfield street sweeping program to continue for next 3 months
3
Mercy Health appoints new VP of mission for Springfield region
4
Clark State selected as regional police officer training center
5
Music of Ella Fitzgerald to highlight Jazz Orchestra concert
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top