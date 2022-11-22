Marriage licenses:

Brittany Smith, 20, of South Charleston, cosmetologist and Robert Davis III, 37, of South Charleston, pallet sorter.

Britton Smith, 19, of Springfield, military and Addison Sullenberger, 19, of Springfield, retail coordinator.

Julie Shaffer, 58, of Springfield, equine therapy and Marty Long, 54, of Springfield, service manager.

Property transfers:

Streamline Acquisitions LLC to JFT Property Group LLC, 252 Buxton Ave., Springfield; none.

Robert Folden Jr. to Carl Stepp, 412 Cape Cod Drive, Springfield; $99,000.

Clarence A. Crawford to Forest Rodgers, 332 Gruen Drive, Springfield; $10,000.

Ronald M. Davis to Ronald M. Davis and Teresa Yuko, 372 Mountjoy St., Springfield; none.

Fred L. and Teresa M. Pitstick to Kaytlen Jackson, 837 Barker Drive, Springfield; $107,000.

Karen S. Kimble to Uptown Revival LLC, 2030 Cleveland Ave., Springfield; $9,500.

Darwin A. and Maureen D. Murray to Maureen D. Murray, 419 Bellaire Ave., Springfield; none.

Lagos Properties Inc. to Alejandro Martine Valdez, 711 Rice St., Springfield; $40,000.

Marcellus Enterprises LLC to Robert and Yvette Jones, 1429 Grover St., Springfield; $68,000.

Darryl L. and Jana R. Crosby to Jeremy and Sharon Elleman, 351 S. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $150,000.

Curtis H. and Molly E. Smith to Aaron C. Howard, 933 Oak St., Springfield; $5,000.