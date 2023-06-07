23CV0358: Springfield City Schools Board of Education v. Clark County Board of Revision, John S. Federer Clark County Auditor, LFRC Springfield RE LLC, notice of appeal/civil.

23CV0359: Springfield City Schools Board of Education v. Broadstone KBC Portfolio LLC, Clark County Board of Revision, John S. Federer Clark County Auditor, notice of appeal/civil.

Marriage licenses:

Marjorie I. Mora Alvarado, 53, of Springfield, sanitation and Jose I. Hernandez Telles, 42, of Springfield, mixer Klosterman.

Kaitlin E. Oiler, 24, of Springfield, service associate and Dayten A. Prince, 22, of Springfield, Sisters Who Care LLC.

Casey R. Hayden, 37, of Springfield, shipping/receiving Gosi and Chelsea J. Horton, 32, of Springfield, teacher.

Property transfers:

Nathan Bills to Nicholas King and Joseph Yongue Jr., 2931 Heritage St., Springfield; $164,900.

David E. and Joyce E. Engle to David E. Engle, 1771 Golfview Drive, Springfield; none.

Christopher G. and Lori M. Thompson to Willow Oak Real Estate LLC, 3022, 3024, 3026, 3028 Colony Lane, Springfield; none.

Christopher Woeber to Richard E. Suzanna Woeber, 382 Secretariat Drive, Springfield; $50,000.

Caitlin Whittaker to Caitlin J. and Jacob E. Mershon, 3208 Glouster St., Springfield; none.