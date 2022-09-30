Laura Gilbert, 24, of New Carlisle, intake specialist and Cole Bentley, 24, of New Carlisle, admissions counselor.

Zachery Ditterline, 24, of Springfield, sales/service representative and Sadie Davis, 28, of Springfield, PCT.

Justin Ellis, 38, of Springfield, parole officer and April Bissantz, 37, of Springfield, registered nurse.

Chasity Conley, 36, of Springfield, cook and Kyle Whipp, 37, of Springfield, team leader.

Property transfers:

Thomas W. Conley to David and Rita Meyer, 1009 Cliffside Drive, New Carlisle; $135,000.

Martin and Cindy Rodriguez to Cory William Barney, 1308 Fyffe Ave., New Carlisle; $178,000.

Brandon Curtis to Keith Michael Edward Johnson, 1254 Burket Ave., New Carlisle; $172,900.

Wesley D. Taylor to Brenda L. and Christina Williams Wiley, Medway; $0.

Ralph and Bonnie L. Hicks to Ralph Hicks, 4013 Osborn Road, Medway; none.

Dennis and Brenda S. Clawson to Dennis A. Clawson, 1002 N. Scott St., New Carlisle; none.

Melissa L. Pennington to Legacy Real Estate Investing LLC, 910 N. Scott St., New Carlisle; $76,100.

Mali P. Lehman to Julie Hall, 301 Villa Drive, New Carlisle; $190,000.

Patty A. Hardy to Billi Jo Howell, trustee, 2821 Fox Hollow Road, Springfield; none.

Paul E. Null to Kimberly C. James, trustee, 4425 Willowdale Road, Springfield; none.