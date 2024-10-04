24CV0748: WESBANCO BANK INC. v. Dustin Jewell, action for money.

24CV0749: Ulys S. Estes v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau Of Workers’ Compensation, Herbert G. Dooley, bureau of workers comp appeal.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Michael T. Detrick to Castor LLC, 303 N. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $121,000.

Patricia A. and John B. Gillen, trustees to Randi S. and Edward J. McCurdy, trustees, 830 Tanglewood Drive, Springfield; $875,000.

Jill M. Przytulski to Mellissa and Diana Ferguson, 623 Snowhill Blvd., Springfield; $232,900.

Dodridge LLC to Hailey K. Cydrus, 1224 N. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $164,900.

Mulp LLC to PD Cat LLC, 1515, 1525 A N. Plum St., Springfield; $0.

Mulp LLC to PD Cat LLC, 1515 B N. Plum St., Springfield; $0.

Mulp LLC to PD Cat LLC, 1521, 1535 C N. Plum St., Springfield; $0.

Mulp LLC to PD Cat LLC, 1511 D N. Plum St., Springfield; $0.

Kristina R. Rowledge to The Dhingra Family Limited Partnership, 1531 B N. Plum St., Springfield; $95,000.

Cynthia A. Ely to Ronald J. Ely, 128, 130 S. Walter St., Springfield; $0.

Jeremy C. Spencer to Tiger House LLC, 225 S. Clairmont Ave., Springfield; $0.

Ethan D. Ford to Sabrina Smith, 333 S. Fostoria Ave., Springfield; $149,000.

Candace N. Gram to Devore Real Estate LLC, 2100 Kenton St., Springfield; $62,500.

Karanvir Singh to Castor LLC, 2160, 2283 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $0.

Frank B. Smith to Geraldine Taylor and William Jefferson Jr., 903 Homestead Ave., Springfield; $119,000.

Denise Boggs to Denise and Randal A. Boggs, 2100 Hillside Ave., Springfield; $100,000.

AAIA RML LLC to Castor LLC, 312 N. Clairmont Ave., Springfield; $72,000.

Karanvir Singh to Castor LLC, 230 N. Clairmont Ave., Springfield; $0.

Nott Bad Investments LLC to AHA Properties LLC, 2423 Hillside Ave., Springfield; $80,000.

Clark County Reutilization Corp to Joseph E. and Norma K. Kimmel, 2733 Berger Ave., Springfield; $0.

Kenneth R. Tilford to 5 River Properties LLC, 715 Rice St., Springfield; $35,000.

Craig E. Conley to Demetri L. Baccus, 1737 Sweetbriar Lane N., Springfield; $141,500.

Lauren C. Parke to Garlind Properties LTD, 1818-1820 Mount St., Springfield; $300,000.

James C. Graham to Tierra Mia Investments LLC, 315 Glenn Ave., Springfield; $59,000.

Frost Properties Solutions LLC to Jacob D. Howald, 415 Ludlow Ave., Springfield; $40,000.

James C. Graham to Tierra Mia Investments LLC, 726 East St., Springfield; $59,000.

Stanley Beverly to Dakota Lynch and Carrie Diller, 783 Woodbine Ave., Springfield; $40,000.

Barbara K. Redcay to Daniel Howard, 1020 Thrasher St., Springfield; $47,000.

Kenneth R. Gordon to Bryan D. Harris, 1126 Fox St., Springfield; $1,000.

Lauren C. Parke to Garlind Properties LTD, 1015-1017 Jasper St., Springfield; $300,000.

Los Compadres Properties LLC to Nicholas Watson and Crystal Shupp, 1619 Edwards Ave., Springfield; $159,000.

Simon Investment Properties LLC to Castor LLC, 106-108 N. Greenmount Ave., Springfield; $47,000.

Michael T. Detrick to Castor LLC, 1421 Warder St., Springfield; $121,000.

Doreen C. Lothamer to Dashaun Claybourne and Mariah Taylor, 1581 Highland Ave., Springfield; $129,900.

Mackenzie and Alyssa Conkling to Alymac Properties LLC, 1592 McKinley Ave., Springfield; $0.

Felix M. Guerra to Samuel F. Bodello, 527 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $175,000.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Derek R. Hargrow, 1703 Winding Trail, Springfield; $107,000.

Angela Spencer to Joshua E. and Elizabeth A. Young, 243 W. Perrin Ave., Springfield; $127,000.

Arthur R. and Barbara A. Finney to Arthur R. Finney, 2121 Brennan Lane, Springfield; $0.

David M. and Rebecca J. Smiddy to Jonathan Weatherhead and Jessica Bettinger, 1014 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $32,000.

Donna R. Hopkins to Victor M. Gonzalez, 120 Rice St., Springfield; $5,000.

Jeremy C. Spencer to Tiger House LLC, 926 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $0.

Lauren C. Parke to Garlind Properties LTD, 368-370 E. Northern Ave., Springfield; $300,000.

Richard H. Putnam Jr. to The Ridgewood Group LLC, 451-453 E. Northern Ave., Springfield; $75,000.

Heartland Bank to N & J Holdings LLC, 827 Olive St., Springfield; $75,000.