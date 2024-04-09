24CV0278: Southern Lease Management Group, LLC v. Kenton J. Evans, Brandy Holcomb, Winifer Holcomb, Winifer M. Holcomb, Winifer Michelle Holcomb, action for money.

24CV0279: IH Credit Union, Inc. v. Kristina L. Valentine, action for money.

24CV0280: Hector Alvarado, Jorge Alvarado, Luis Fernando Alvarado, Ramrio Alvarez v. Choice Hotels International Services Corp, Choice Hotels International, Inc., HSAK Properties, LLC, Lucid Hotel Group LLC, personal injury.

24CV0281: Acuity, A Mutual Insurance Company v. Wesnel Fleurimond, action for money.

24CV0282: The Bank of New York as Successor in Interest to JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Centex Home Equity Loan Trust 2005-D, The Bank of New York Mellon v. Clark County Treasurer, State Of Ohio Department Of Taxation, Unknown Administrator, Executor or Fiduciary, Unknown Heirs, Next of Kin, Unknown Spouses, Devisees, Legatees, Creditors and Beneficiaries of the Estate of Paul J. Stidham, Unknown Administrator, Executor or Fiduciary, Unknown Heirs, Next of Kin, Unknown Spouses, Devisees, Legatees, Creditors and Beneficiaries of the Estate of Patricia L. Stidham, Unknown Occupant/Tenant, if any, Name Unknown, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Andrus S. Thompson, 36, of Springfield, EFDA and Lewis A. C. McCoy, 37, of Springfield, truck driver.

Robert R. Spahr, 62, of Medway, retired and Michelle A. Simmons, 56, of Medway, retired.

Mini Phraseignanong, 34, of Springfield, optometric tech and Raymond E. Mock, 37, of Springfield, material handler.

Charles M. Unger, 73, of South Vienna, retired and Deanna C. Pearce, 79, of South Vienna, retired.

Larry A. Muhammad, 53, of Springfield, case manager and Shareia S. Thomas, 32, of Springfield, social service worker.

David E. Tock, 55, of Enon, transportation and Jennifer L. Klawan, 51, of Enon, clerk.

Property transfers:

Sheryl L. Zahler to Pamalee P. Churchill, 716 Deerfield Trail, Springfield; $290,000.

Julia A. Lafferty to Jeffrey D. Snyder and Wendy S. Beahn, 5450 Brookshire Lane, Springfield; $465,000.

Rachel Mitchell to PM Property Holding LLC, 105 Tremont City Road, Springfield; $0.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Wesley L. and Colton L. Roberts, 3659 Folk Ream Road, Springfield; $0.

Teresa L. M. Brown to Cheryl E. Schmidt and Elizabeth K. Wilson, 5414 Callahan Road, South Vienna; $330,000.

HNH Properties LLC to Christina and Scott Lipscomb, 1226 Sylvan Shores Drive, South Vienna; $220,000.

Daniel and Maria Winslow to Sara Suitor, 2167 Sunnyland Blvd., Springfield; $117,000.

Douglas S. Bussey to WW Property LLC, 2243 Iroquois Ave., Springfield; $110,000.

Jonathan and Kaitlin Rice to James and Lisa Wirkner, 640 White Oak Drive, Springfield; $230,000.