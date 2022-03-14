Hamburger icon
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Marriage licenses:

Cody Tyler Briggs, 24, of Springfield, contract specialist and Clare Elaine Glowniak, 23, of Fairborn, Athletes in Action.

Property transfers:

Craig Irwin to Craig and Elizabeth E. and Craig Irwin, 4681 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield; no fee

Byron Sarchet to Carrie Draper and Scott A. Miller, 3829 Shrine Road, Springfield; $49,000

Annette N. McFadden and Thomas D. Reiber III to Thomas D. Reiber III, 6263 Kelley Ave, Springfield; no fee

Systems Resource One LLC to Garry R. Smith, Owners Dr., Tremont City; no fee

John Wendell Campbell to John Wendell and Misty Lin Campbell, 6850 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; no fee

Michael and Connie Manes to Kelly M. and John L. Lore Jr., 6956 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $276,000

Dan Phillips to Hannah Johnson, 10451 Plattsburg Road, South Charleston; $150,000

