21CV0139: Gail Comer v. John Logue Administrator Bureau of Workers Compensation, Navistart Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

21CV0140: Mark Jones v. John Logue Administrator Bureau of Workers Compensation, Navistart Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

Marriage applications:

Melissa Cooper, 46, of New Carlisle, school bus driver and Mark Mcnabb, 49, of New Carlisle, school bus driver.

Charles Walthall, 64, of Springfield, retired and Katrina Mollett, 46, of Springfield, student.

Property transfers:

Shawn Valentine to Tina Jenkins, 2900 Cumberland Dr., Springfield; $175,000

Janet L. Richardson to Terry Alan Richardson, 2043 Duquesne Dr., Springfield; no fee

Lillian A. Shipley to Craig I. Frederick, 2205 Seminole Ave., Springfield; $94,900

Omer W. Schrader to Sue Ellen Webb and Jeffrey Lynn Schrader, 1911 Perkins Dr., Springfield; no fee

Bill E. Miller III to Corey and Tracey Piper, 3090 E Leffel Lane, Springfield; $150,000

Marsha K. and Larry E. Ackerman Trustees to Evelyn M. Justice and Michael J. Jones, 354 Elbron Road, Springfield; $199,000

Michael C. and Angela D. Lubbers to Michael C. Lubbers, 643 Old Columbus Road, Springfield; no fee

William W. and Harriet L. Carter to Harriet L. Carter, 977 Suncrest Dr., Springfield; no fee

Lori M. Willison to Codi N. Kirker, 3435 Heatherwood Ave., Springfield; $196,000

Daniel A. Stephens to Daniel A. and Julie K. Stephens, 2180 Green Knoll Dr., Springfield; no fee

AUG Property Investments LLC to James A. Hall III, 624 Oneida Dr., Springfield; $279,900

Edward Lorents and RMT Properties LLC, 2720 S. York St., Springfield; $7,500