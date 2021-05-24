Current cases:
21CV0135: U S Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Mallory Clevenger, John Doe Unknown Spouse of Mallory Clevenger, Ohio Housing Finance Agency, foreclosure.
21CV0136: Western Reserve Mutual Casualty Company v. Jennifer Birmele, Joseph Birmele, Steve Lee, other civil.
21CV0137: American Advisors Group v. Ann Burnside, Doug Burnside, Clark County Treasurer, Cathy Harshbarger, Dale Harshbarger, David Perry, Susan Perry, United States of America, Unknown Heirs at Law Devisees Legatees Administrators and Executors of the Estate of Mary Harshbarger deceased, Unknown Spouse of Mary Harshbarger, foreclosure.
21CV0138: Benjamin West, Devan West v. Shannon Allen, Erie Insurance Company, Heather Roberts, personal injury.
21CV0139: Gail Comer v. John Logue Administrator Bureau of Workers Compensation, Navistart Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.
21CV0140: Mark Jones v. John Logue Administrator Bureau of Workers Compensation, Navistart Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.
Marriage applications:
Melissa Cooper, 46, of New Carlisle, school bus driver and Mark Mcnabb, 49, of New Carlisle, school bus driver.
Charles Walthall, 64, of Springfield, retired and Katrina Mollett, 46, of Springfield, student.
Property transfers:
Shawn Valentine to Tina Jenkins, 2900 Cumberland Dr., Springfield; $175,000
Janet L. Richardson to Terry Alan Richardson, 2043 Duquesne Dr., Springfield; no fee
Lillian A. Shipley to Craig I. Frederick, 2205 Seminole Ave., Springfield; $94,900
Omer W. Schrader to Sue Ellen Webb and Jeffrey Lynn Schrader, 1911 Perkins Dr., Springfield; no fee
Bill E. Miller III to Corey and Tracey Piper, 3090 E Leffel Lane, Springfield; $150,000
Marsha K. and Larry E. Ackerman Trustees to Evelyn M. Justice and Michael J. Jones, 354 Elbron Road, Springfield; $199,000
Michael C. and Angela D. Lubbers to Michael C. Lubbers, 643 Old Columbus Road, Springfield; no fee
William W. and Harriet L. Carter to Harriet L. Carter, 977 Suncrest Dr., Springfield; no fee
Lori M. Willison to Codi N. Kirker, 3435 Heatherwood Ave., Springfield; $196,000
Daniel A. Stephens to Daniel A. and Julie K. Stephens, 2180 Green Knoll Dr., Springfield; no fee
AUG Property Investments LLC to James A. Hall III, 624 Oneida Dr., Springfield; $279,900
Edward Lorents and RMT Properties LLC, 2720 S. York St., Springfield; $7,500