Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 51 minutes ago
By Riley Newton

Current cases:

21CV0089: Capital One Bank (USA) N/A v. William Wells, action for money.

21CV0090: Virgil Coffey v. John Logue administrator, Navistar International Transportation, bureau of workers compensation appeal.

21CV0091: Paul Glodek v. John Logue administrator, Whitehall Inc., bureau of workers compensation appeal.

21CV0092: Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Michael Capella, action for money.

21CV0093: James Matthews v. Springfield-Clark CTC Board of Education, admin.

Marriage license:

Amber Chandathany, 29, of Springfield, phlebotomist and Michael Van Dyke III, 32, of Springfield, MFG contractor.

Jose Galvez Vicente, 36, of Springfield, roofing helper and Elaine Barrios Galindo, 29, of Springfield, housewife.

