Current cases:
20CV0115: Lori Burks v. American Select Insurance Company, Blueadvantage Administrators of Arkansas, Regina Cardoza, personal injury.
21CV0116: Heartland Federal Credit Union v. Isaac Bryan, action for money.
21CV0117: State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Dynn Saintilus, complaint for damages.
21CV0118: Bank of American NA v. Michelle Finnell, money on account.
21CV0119: Holly Sheets v. State of Ohio Department of Taxation, quiet title.
Property transfers:
Dante and Megan McCallum to Larry and Barbara King, 1025 N. Bird Road, Springfield; no fee
Julie B. Massie Trustee to Kayla R. Massie and Lucas M. Perkins, 1821 Croft Road, Springfield; $140,000
Steven M. Haffke to Thomas Struck and Steven M. Haffke, 81 W. Possum Road, Springfield; $33,100
Nancy E. Stevens to Amanda Jo Barker and Teddy S. Thornburg, 536 Highview Ave., Springfield; $3,200