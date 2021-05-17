Property transfers:

ABA REO LLC to Sasha E. Powers, 320 Fenwick Dr., New Carlisle; $120,000

Paul T. and Sharon K. Allender to Andrew Joseph Hensley, 220 Fenwick Dr., New Carlisle; $103,900

Douglas J. and Helen E. Detwiler to Wesley A. and Brittany E. Brewer, 402 Falcon Dr., New Carlisle; $55,000

Richard L. Finfrock to Roy E. Rollins Jr., 513 N. Church St., New Carlisle; $83,000

Nancy L. and Lou Ann Waver to Lou Ann Weaver, 508 N. Church St., New Carlisle; no fee

Ruth M. Keller to Nancy L. Keller, 1204 Blue Bird Ct., New Carlisle; no fee

Robert D. and Charlene R. Cornwell to Kristopher L. Cornwell Trustee, 105 Heistand Dr., Donnelsville; no fee

Britt A. Wooten to Jescena Lynette Risner, 5602 Willowdale Road, Springfield; $170,000

Linda L. Anderson to Your at Home Rentals LLC, 3696-3698 Troy Road, Springfield; $160,000

Kenneth C. Wise to Team 3 Farms AB LLC, 3869 Old Springfield Road, Springfield; $1,058,000

Gary W. and Julie L. Warwick to Gary W. Warwick, 1460 E. Jackson Road, Springfield; no fee

Nathan and Jenet Cornetet to Jenet Cornetet, 5946 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; no fee

Amanda M. and Audis L. Roberts Jr., to Amanda M. Roberts, 3411 S. Buena Vista Road, South Charleston; no fee

Kelley Lewis Ebert to Charles W. and Jennifer L. Duvall, 1026 George Allen Road, South Vienna; $145,000

Frank M. and Martha J. McCubbin to Frank M. McCubbin, 6031 Old Columbus-Cincinnati Road, South Charleston; no fee

Susan M. and Frank M. McCubbin Jr., to Susan M. McCubbin, 9019 Selma Pike, South Charleston; no fee

Gary R. and Mitzie R. Gottfried to Bonnie L. and Craig Hartman, Columbus-Cincinnati Road, South Charleston; $305,000

Gary R. and Mitzie R. Gottfried to Bonnie L. and Craig Hartman, 8566 Columbus Cincinnati Road, South Charleston; $305,000