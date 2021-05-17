Marriage licenses:
Kaitlyn Boyd, 21, of Springfield, server and Caleb Tuttle, 22, of Springfield, assembler
Robert Crail, 36, of Enon, supervisor and Jennifer Skeens, 28, of Enon, warehouse
Jeffrey Buffington, 36, of Springfield, laborer and Destiny Temple, 39, of Springfield, dietitian
Maddisun Peters, 21, of Springfield, pharmacy technician and Sawyer Maughmer, 23, of Springfield, cable technician
Property transfers:
ABA REO LLC to Sasha E. Powers, 320 Fenwick Dr., New Carlisle; $120,000
Paul T. and Sharon K. Allender to Andrew Joseph Hensley, 220 Fenwick Dr., New Carlisle; $103,900
Douglas J. and Helen E. Detwiler to Wesley A. and Brittany E. Brewer, 402 Falcon Dr., New Carlisle; $55,000
Richard L. Finfrock to Roy E. Rollins Jr., 513 N. Church St., New Carlisle; $83,000
Nancy L. and Lou Ann Waver to Lou Ann Weaver, 508 N. Church St., New Carlisle; no fee
Ruth M. Keller to Nancy L. Keller, 1204 Blue Bird Ct., New Carlisle; no fee
Robert D. and Charlene R. Cornwell to Kristopher L. Cornwell Trustee, 105 Heistand Dr., Donnelsville; no fee
Britt A. Wooten to Jescena Lynette Risner, 5602 Willowdale Road, Springfield; $170,000
Linda L. Anderson to Your at Home Rentals LLC, 3696-3698 Troy Road, Springfield; $160,000
Kenneth C. Wise to Team 3 Farms AB LLC, 3869 Old Springfield Road, Springfield; $1,058,000
Gary W. and Julie L. Warwick to Gary W. Warwick, 1460 E. Jackson Road, Springfield; no fee
Nathan and Jenet Cornetet to Jenet Cornetet, 5946 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; no fee
Amanda M. and Audis L. Roberts Jr., to Amanda M. Roberts, 3411 S. Buena Vista Road, South Charleston; no fee
Kelley Lewis Ebert to Charles W. and Jennifer L. Duvall, 1026 George Allen Road, South Vienna; $145,000
Frank M. and Martha J. McCubbin to Frank M. McCubbin, 6031 Old Columbus-Cincinnati Road, South Charleston; no fee
Susan M. and Frank M. McCubbin Jr., to Susan M. McCubbin, 9019 Selma Pike, South Charleston; no fee
Gary R. and Mitzie R. Gottfried to Bonnie L. and Craig Hartman, Columbus-Cincinnati Road, South Charleston; $305,000
Gary R. and Mitzie R. Gottfried to Bonnie L. and Craig Hartman, 8566 Columbus Cincinnati Road, South Charleston; $305,000