Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 39 minutes ago

Marriage licenses:

Kaitlyn Boyd, 21, of Springfield, server and Caleb Tuttle, 22, of Springfield, assembler

Robert Crail, 36, of Enon, supervisor and Jennifer Skeens, 28, of Enon, warehouse

Jeffrey Buffington, 36, of Springfield, laborer and Destiny Temple, 39, of Springfield, dietitian

Maddisun Peters, 21, of Springfield, pharmacy technician and Sawyer Maughmer, 23, of Springfield, cable technician

Property transfers:

ABA REO LLC to Sasha E. Powers, 320 Fenwick Dr., New Carlisle; $120,000

Paul T. and Sharon K. Allender to Andrew Joseph Hensley, 220 Fenwick Dr., New Carlisle; $103,900

Douglas J. and Helen E. Detwiler to Wesley A. and Brittany E. Brewer, 402 Falcon Dr., New Carlisle; $55,000

Richard L. Finfrock to Roy E. Rollins Jr., 513 N. Church St., New Carlisle; $83,000

Nancy L. and Lou Ann Waver to Lou Ann Weaver, 508 N. Church St., New Carlisle; no fee

Ruth M. Keller to Nancy L. Keller, 1204 Blue Bird Ct., New Carlisle; no fee

Robert D. and Charlene R. Cornwell to Kristopher L. Cornwell Trustee, 105 Heistand Dr., Donnelsville; no fee

Britt A. Wooten to Jescena Lynette Risner, 5602 Willowdale Road, Springfield; $170,000

Linda L. Anderson to Your at Home Rentals LLC, 3696-3698 Troy Road, Springfield; $160,000

Kenneth C. Wise to Team 3 Farms AB LLC, 3869 Old Springfield Road, Springfield; $1,058,000

Gary W. and Julie L. Warwick to Gary W. Warwick, 1460 E. Jackson Road, Springfield; no fee

Nathan and Jenet Cornetet to Jenet Cornetet, 5946 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; no fee

Amanda M. and Audis L. Roberts Jr., to Amanda M. Roberts, 3411 S. Buena Vista Road, South Charleston; no fee

Kelley Lewis Ebert to Charles W. and Jennifer L. Duvall, 1026 George Allen Road, South Vienna; $145,000

Frank M. and Martha J. McCubbin to Frank M. McCubbin, 6031 Old Columbus-Cincinnati Road, South Charleston; no fee

Susan M. and Frank M. McCubbin Jr., to Susan M. McCubbin, 9019 Selma Pike, South Charleston; no fee

Gary R. and Mitzie R. Gottfried to Bonnie L. and Craig Hartman, Columbus-Cincinnati Road, South Charleston; $305,000

Gary R. and Mitzie R. Gottfried to Bonnie L. and Craig Hartman, 8566 Columbus Cincinnati Road, South Charleston; $305,000

