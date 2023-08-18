Property transfers:
Eyvonne K. Houston to Maurice B. Houston, 511-513 Clark St., Springfield; none.
Eyvonne K. Houston to Maurice B. Houston, 702, 708, 712, 1006 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; none.
New Ohio Investments LLC to Sandra L. Campbell, 111 N. Western Ave., Springfield; $37,500.
Aliya J. Saunders and Luke A. Shuman, Olivia K. Pflaumer, 734 W. Second St., Springfield; none.
DNA Investments LLC to Kyle C. Smith, 1521A N. Plum St., Springfield; $101,900.
Stanley Arbogast, Jr. to Lisa Reed, 1938 Broadway St., Springfield; none.
Carolyn N. Robinson to Britney Lyons, 415 Sherwood Park Drive, Springfield; $187,000.
Kimberly Dickman to Kimberly and Rojewa G. Dickman, 2077 Hillside Ave., Springfield; none.
Felix Guerra to Theresa M. Lanter, 230 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $129,000.
Roger L. and Marsha L. Payne to Sherry Pyles, 317 Forrest Ave., Springfield; $30,000.
Karlos L. Marshall to 734 Kenton Street LLC, 734 Kenton St., Springfield; none.
Connie K. Gearhart to Cathy S. Belford, 324 S. Hubert Ave., Springfield; none.