BreakingNews
Springfield police respond to incident at charter school

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
24 minutes ago
X

Property transfers:

Eyvonne K. Houston to Maurice B. Houston, 511-513 Clark St., Springfield; none.

Eyvonne K. Houston to Maurice B. Houston, 702, 708, 712, 1006 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; none.

New Ohio Investments LLC to Sandra L. Campbell, 111 N. Western Ave., Springfield; $37,500.

Aliya J. Saunders and Luke A. Shuman, Olivia K. Pflaumer, 734 W. Second St., Springfield; none.

DNA Investments LLC to Kyle C. Smith, 1521A N. Plum St., Springfield; $101,900.

Stanley Arbogast, Jr. to Lisa Reed, 1938 Broadway St., Springfield; none.

Carolyn N. Robinson to Britney Lyons, 415 Sherwood Park Drive, Springfield; $187,000.

Kimberly Dickman to Kimberly and Rojewa G. Dickman, 2077 Hillside Ave., Springfield; none.

Felix Guerra to Theresa M. Lanter, 230 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $129,000.

Roger L. and Marsha L. Payne to Sherry Pyles, 317 Forrest Ave., Springfield; $30,000.

Karlos L. Marshall to 734 Kenton Street LLC, 734 Kenton St., Springfield; none.

Connie K. Gearhart to Cathy S. Belford, 324 S. Hubert Ave., Springfield; none.

In Other News
1
Springfield police respond to incident at charter school
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Ohio Task Force 1′s K-9 teams begin work in Maui following wildfire
4
6 families moved from temporary homelessness shelter to local motels
5
Springfield ends age restriction to recruit police officers
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top