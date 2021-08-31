Abigayle Marie Hogue, 26, of Springfield, loan processor and Robert Anthony Christoph Cydrus, 30, of Springfield, team lead welder.

Ronald Charles Ziltz, 63, of Springfield, manufacturing and Pamela Jean Davis, 58, of Springfield, civil service.

Alescia Nicole Hamer, 31, of Springfield, patient coordinator and Joshua Thomas Uselton, 30, of Springfield, warehouse manager.

Andrew Lee Dysinger, 43, of Springfield, factory and Jaclynn Leann Newton, 37, of Springfield, STNA.

Christopher Robert Leath, 34, of Springfield, personal injury specialist and Sarah Ann Kouse, 31, of Springfield, cashier.

Jacquelyn Marie Barney, 57, of Springfield, processor and Rahn D. Poole, 55, of Springfield, line worker supervisor.

Brooklyn Denae Shuler, 22, of Springfield, daycare teacher and Luke Owen Phipps, 24, of Springfield, welder.

Mallory Ranee Roberts, 23, of Medway, registered nurse and Ryan James Robert Profitt, 22, of Medway, dispatcher.

Andrew Wallace Barger, 29, of Springfield, seasonal city worker and Taylor Leogh Cutright, 26, of Springfield, waitress.

Christopher Herman Doolin, 43, of South Charleston, driver and Taylor Ann Stuart, 25, of Urbana, law enforcement.

Alexis Nicole Fuller, 21, of Springfield, homemaker and Levi Alan McClure, 23, of Springfield, service technician.

Chelsey Breanne Davis, 28, of Springfield, server and Marshall Louis Young Jr., 33, of Springfield, independent contractor.

Adrianna Nichole Carson, 24, of Springfield, LPN and Joshua Quinn Callicoat, 22, of Springfield, mechanic.

Cassidy Dawn Baker, 26, of Medway, nursing assistant and William Francis Roberts, 25, of Medway, truck driver.