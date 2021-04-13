Property transfers:

Dennis R. and Kimberle Ann Henry to Dennis R. Henry Trustee, Fowler Road, Springfield; no fee

Kyle and Elizabeth Gambill to Ryan Tyler Fitzgibbon, 4291 Green Meadows Dr., Enon; $137,000

Margaret L. and Cromer W. Smith Jr., to Margaret L. Smith, 3023 Willow Run Cir., Enon; no fee

William M. Wooten to Carla Lynn Finlaw, 22 S. Harrison St., Enon; no fee