Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 1 hour ago
By Riley Newton

Current cases:

21CV0096: Austin Shaw v. GEICO, Anthony Williams, action for money.

21CV0097: Howard Hiltman v. Derek Brocious, Ryan Kilgore, personal injury.

21CV0098: Gordan DeHart, Mamie DeHart, Robert DeHart, Mamie DeHart as executor of the estate of Richard DeHart deceased v. ABC Corporation #1, ABC Corporation #2, Nawaz Ahmed, Community Mercy Health Partners, Jane Doe II, Jane Doe I, Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center, Springfield Regional Medical Center, wrongful death.

Property transfers:

Dennis R. and Kimberle Ann Henry to Dennis R. Henry Trustee, Fowler Road, Springfield; no fee

Kyle and Elizabeth Gambill to Ryan Tyler Fitzgibbon, 4291 Green Meadows Dr., Enon; $137,000

Margaret L. and Cromer W. Smith Jr., to Margaret L. Smith, 3023 Willow Run Cir., Enon; no fee

William M. Wooten to Carla Lynn Finlaw, 22 S. Harrison St., Enon; no fee

