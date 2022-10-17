Marriage licenses:

Mark Brown, 32, of Enon, software engineer and Yingying Hong, 37, of Westerville, research analysist.

Sydney Johnson, 27, of Springfield, stay at home mom and Matthew Lanham, 29, of Springfield, factory worker.

Larry Knox Jr., 47, of Catawba, mechanic and Mindy Yearout, 47, of Mechanicsburg, homemaker.

Kierstyn Ray, 32, of Springfield, warehouse associate and Victoria Robinson, 24, of Springfield, LE director/STNA.

Melissa Kirkham, 51, of New Carlisle, benefits rep and Robert Kline, 50, of New Carlisle, sales.

David Douthy, 31, of Springfield, customer service and Kathleen Jordan, 37, of Springfield, staff administrator.

Edward Dexter, 46, of New Carlisle, contractor and Terri Daugherty, 41, of New Carlisle, shift manager.

Carrie Yates, 50, of Springfield, accounting clerk and Roy Hisey, 61, of Springfield, shop foreman.

Shanice Madison, 27, of Springfield, nurse and MaurQuiz Moon, 27, of Springfield, warehouse associate.

Property transfers:

Ernie H. Patterson to Brenda S. Shope, 375 Mountjoy St., Springfield; none.

Lewis W. Walp to Sherri Y. Lewis W. Walp, 900 Mountjoy St., Springfield; none.

Board of Education City of Springfield to Premier Property Sales Ltd., 2251 Hillside Ave., Springfield; $40,000.

Collins Holdings Limited to Lysa Smith, 2412-2414 E. High St., Springfield; $135,000.

John J. George to James Johnson, 32 Buxton Ave., Springfield; none.

Weston D. Bowsher to Jeffrey Austin Wenger, 1537 Greenwood Ave., Springfield; $114,900.

Rocky C. and Deborah E. Stapleton to Deborah E. Stapleton, 2754 Merritt St., Springfield; none.

Jonathan P. and Dewaine M. Dodds to Cole Hoskins, 905 Rice St. Springfield; $76,000.

Jim Smith to Cheryl Lowe, 1349 Rutland Ave., Springfield; $114,900.

Fred W. and Phyllis J. Fisher to Lamar Baker and Deborah Bryson, 1033 Wayne Ave., Springfield; $25,000.