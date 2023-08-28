Current cases:

23CV0561: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Clark County Treasurer, Unknown Spouse of Pamela J. Fredrick, If Any, Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns and their Spouses, if any of Pamela J. Fredrick, foreclosure.

23CV0562: Mariner Finance LLC v. Timothy Smith, action for money.

23CV0563: Widler JN Pierre v. ADK Properties, Dan Kammeyer, Wendy Short, Charlene Walker, miscellaneous.

23CV0564: U.S. Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Patricia A. Coyer, Ohio Housing Finance Agency, Unkown Spouse, If Any, Of Patricia Coyer, Name Unknown, foreclosure.

23CV0565: Linnette Martinez v. Any Jane and John Doe’s, Any XYZ-Corporations or Other Entities that Contributed to Plaintiff’s Harm, Bushra Transportation LLC, Geico Advantage Insurance Company, Faysal Kudhago, personal injury.

23CV0566: Wright Patt Credit Union v. Trevor E. Hatfield, action for money.

23CV0567: Ellison Technologies v. Gateway Machine, Ronald W. Hamm, breach of contract.

23CV0568: West Side Rentals LLC v. Craig Payne, Craig R. Payne, Phyllis Payne, Phyllis A. Payne, Kenya M. Rowe, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Morgan N. Stith, 28, of New Carlisle, occupational therapist and Austin S. Laymen, 28, of New Carlisle, electrician.

Megghan S. Kennedy, 42, of Springfield, retired and Christie A. Pasierb, 43, of Springfield, disability workers comp.

Scott A. Pearson, 34, of Springfield, factory worker and Antiya Joseph, 31, of Springfield, sales rep.

Michael E. Mcdonald, 63, of Springfield, sales and Luann J. Jones, 62, of Springfield, reception.

Jack A. Dewitt, 50, of Springfield, forklift operator and Patience K. Bobo, 44, of South Charleston, labor.

David M. Jones, 21, of Springfield, Robinson insulation and Kendal L. Holsinger, 19, of Springfield, homemaker.

Emma K. Arndts, 23, of New Carlisle, LPN and Dakota J. Reumann, 26, of Fairborn, sheet metal worker.