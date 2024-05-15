Champaign County Pet of the Week

Meet Heathcliff! Heathcliff was a stray in Mechanicsburg. He was caught by a trap, neuter, return (TNR) group and was neutered. He was very sweet and pretty, so they asked Paws Animal Shelter if we could take him. We did, and he is an incredibly friendly cat. We had trouble getting pictures of him because he kept running over every time he saw us looking at him. He clearly loves to get attention and be petted and fussed over. Come visit him at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED