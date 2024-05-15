Clark County Pet of the Week

News
50 minutes ago
X

Meet Dewey! He is a Wooly Siberian Husky, around 50 lbs. Dewey loves to run around outside but is more than willing to cuddle up next to you as well. He seems to do well with his doggie friends at the shelter, but we don’t know about cats or children. His adoption fee this week is $22, as he is pet of the week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and free vet check. Stop by the shelter to meet him. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Champaign County Pet of the Week
2
At least one in hospital after Mad River Twp. crash
3
Poor Will’s Miami Valley Almanack
4
Aviation job openings in great demand and Springfield school helping...
5
Clark County EMA looking for community input on hazard plan
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top