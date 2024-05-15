Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Dewey! He is a Wooly Siberian Husky, around 50 lbs. Dewey loves to run around outside but is more than willing to cuddle up next to you as well. He seems to do well with his doggie friends at the shelter, but we don’t know about cats or children. His adoption fee this week is $22, as he is pet of the week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and free vet check. Stop by the shelter to meet him. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED