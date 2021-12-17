Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
10 minutes ago

Marriage licenses:

Brittany Nicole Smith, 32, of Springfield, unit manager and Chad Garrett, 33, of Mason.

Amy Louise Fenning, 53, of Springfield, marketing manager and Dwight Marshall Richard, 53, clinical director.

Bradley Lamont Dent, 45, of South Charleston, chemical technician and Amanda Kathleen Isaac, 46, of South Charleston, teacher.

Property transfers:

Michael D. and Amy L. Peoples to Michael D. Peoples, 1434 N. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; no fee

Carolyn M. and Rodger L. Rader to Carolyn M. Rader, Detrick Jordan Park, Springfield; no fee

Bryan W. Peterson to Jerry L. and Anita F. Smith, 5870 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $260,000

Ceretha I. and Newton W. Foster to Ceretha I. Foster, 5430 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; no fee

Heather M. and Brian A. Clem to BHBC Land LTD, 4819 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; no fee

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Shooting victim pronounced dead at Springfield hospital
3
Springfield Salvation Army helps over 2,000 families provide special...
4
Music, nativity scene to bring holiday cheer this weekend
5
Events around Clark and Champaign counties
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top