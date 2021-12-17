Marriage licenses:
Brittany Nicole Smith, 32, of Springfield, unit manager and Chad Garrett, 33, of Mason.
Amy Louise Fenning, 53, of Springfield, marketing manager and Dwight Marshall Richard, 53, clinical director.
Bradley Lamont Dent, 45, of South Charleston, chemical technician and Amanda Kathleen Isaac, 46, of South Charleston, teacher.
Property transfers:
Michael D. and Amy L. Peoples to Michael D. Peoples, 1434 N. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; no fee
Carolyn M. and Rodger L. Rader to Carolyn M. Rader, Detrick Jordan Park, Springfield; no fee
Bryan W. Peterson to Jerry L. and Anita F. Smith, 5870 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $260,000
Ceretha I. and Newton W. Foster to Ceretha I. Foster, 5430 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; no fee
Heather M. and Brian A. Clem to BHBC Land LTD, 4819 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; no fee