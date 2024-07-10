24CV0516: New Perspective Asset Management LLC, Court-Appointed Receiver over real property located at 1007 N. Limestone St. v. Clark County Auditor, Clark County Treasurer, Pacific Premier Bank, successor in interest to Penesco Trust Company LLC, custodian FBO Diondre Walker, IRA, Rhonda J. Stryker, Terry A. Stryker, Trinity Property Management LLC, Unknown Occupants, Diondre Walker, foreclosure.

24CV0517: State of Ohio ex rel. Attorney General Dave Yost v. Jeffrey C. Gibson, Knight Restorations, LLC, action for declaratory judgment.

24CV0518: PrimeLending, a Plainscapital Company v. Clark County Treasurer, Bryce D. Stamps, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, Unknown Spouse of Bryce D. Stamps, if any, Name Unknown, foreclosure.

24CV0519: NewRez LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County Treasurer, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Randy Wykle, JR, Randy G. Wykle, Sheryl A. Wykle, Sheryl Ann Wykle, Randy G. Wykle, JR, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Mary J. Walker, 26, of Springfield, Mercy Health registration and Anthony C. Schoonover, 27, of Springfield, unemployed.

Grady W. McDanial Jr., 51, of Springfield, SSI benefits and Charity C. Evans, 49, of Springfield, security guard.

Luke R. Haerr, 23, of Springfield, farmer and Corinne K. Lee, 23, of Springfield, agronomic consultant.

Property transfers:

Donald C. Turner to Sonja Jenkins, 113, 115 W. Main St., Medway; $140,000.

Cynthia F. Woltz to Cynthia F. Woltz, 513 Winchester St., New Carlisle; $0.

Lowell T. Barron to Andrew W. Dwillis, 629 Brumbaugh Drive, New Carlisle; $167,900.

Sandra Sexton to Joshua T. and Donald W. McKee, Jr., 348 Weinland St., New Carlisle; $95,000.

Elaine O. Carter, trustee to James E. Carter and Heather Caldwell, 1104 Grissom Ave., New Carlisle; $145,000.

James A. and Mary V. Hillard to Mary V. Hillard, 166 Ravenwood Drive, Springfield; $0.

David Uzhca to Tamara K. Mote, 200 S. Pike St., New Carlisle; $225,000.

Dwight C. Cydrus to Gerald and Shelley Woolf, 2311 Manhattan Blvd., Springfield; $179,900.

Michael Salisbury to Michael S. Salisbury and Lori A. Midkiff, 2631 Wildflower Drive, Springfield; $0.

Mark D. Hannahs to Michael O. and Michele L. Lucas, 401 N. Mulberry St., Tremont City; $235,000.

Duane Miller to Michelle Thacker, 17 Oak St., South Charleston; $15,000.

Irven and Elizabeth Martin to Madelena Michelle Martin Shuler, 1652 Ridgeway Drive, Springfield; $0.

Tony L. and Caroline S. Blankenship to Kimberlea K. Blankenship, 3319 Wendover St., Springfield; $0.

Lloyd W. Gehring to Erica Lyons, 7087 Southern Vista Drive, Enon; $155,000.

Radiant Investment Group LLC to Elliott K and McKenzie Timmons, 6798 Arnold Ave., Enon; $169,000.

William E. Nordmeyer to William E. and Angela K. Nordmeyer, 2142 Willow Run Circle, Enon; $0.

Alexander Moyo to Michelle Lynn, 2817 W. Jackson Road, Springfield; $210,000.

Joshua J. Myers to Jennifer Sharp, 2942 Hustead Road, Springfield; $52,500.

Brian K. and Karen J. Hobson to Brian K. and Karen J. Hobson, trustees, 3495 Fairfield Pike, Springfield; $0.

Larry E. and Alberta J. Fraley to Larry E. Fraley, 64 Skyline Drive, Enon; $0.

Janette M. Tucker to Anna M. Loyd, 350 Fairfield Pike, Springfield; $240,000.

Michael J. Detrick to Michael T. Detrick, 1847 Keene Ave., Springfield; $0.

Thomas O. and Sandra S. Mann to Sandra S. Mann, 4313 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield; $0.

Linda D. Dickinson to Jeffry and Nancy Ervin, 1688 Oldham Drive, Springfield; $222,000.

Phillip E. Murray to Roy E. and Tori K. Shear, 5022 Ridgewood Road W., Springfield; $80,000.

Kirsten D. McKenzie to Shane M. Vaske, 138 Moorefield Road, Springfield; $175,000.

Kenneth W. Ferguson to Kenneth W. Ferguson, trustee, 3636 Addison-New Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Michael J. Detrick to Michael T. Detrick, 4103 Lower Valley Pike, Springfield; $0.

CNK to Christopher Christensen and Spencer Byerly, 3435 Heatherwood Ave., Springfield; $218,000.

Charles A. and Gale A. Poole to James Oppy, 3286-3290 E. National Road, Springfield; $100,000.

Aug Property Investments LLC to Brian D. Stutzman, 2320 E. Possum Road, Springfield; $365,000.

Elizabeth McCurdy, trustee to Elizabeth McCurdy, W. Possum Road, Springfield; $0.