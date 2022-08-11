BreakingNews
JUST IN: Bonbright to merge with Springfield-area beverage distributor
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

22CV0369: David Tomsic v. Speedway LLC, John Logue, bureau of workers comp appeal.

22CV0370: Fifth Third Bank, National Association Madisonville Operations Center v. Clark County Treasurer, Daniel M. Best, Ashley J. Best, Jane Doe, Jane Doe, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Travis James Wooten, 32, of Springfield, inspector and Nicole Elizabeth Wingrove, 33, of Springfield, physical therapy assistant.

David Allen Baker, 32, of Springfield, two trucker and Taylor Nichole Hamblin, 23, of Springfield, stay-at-home mom.

Ashley Michelle Eubanks, 28, of Springfield, esthetician and Cole Austin Joseph Worley, 29, of Springfield, group leader.

