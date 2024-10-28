24CV0809: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, INC. v. Korey Pitts, breach of contract.

24CV0810: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, INC. v. Chad N. Keller, Alena Romanova, breach of contract.

24CV0811: Intercon, Incorporated v. East Main Express, LLC dba East, breach of contract.

24CV0812: Communitywide Federal Credit Union v. Dannial L. Pence, breach of contract.

24CV0813: JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Michael M. Hawkins, JR, breach of contract.

Marriage licenses:

Donna J. Bowshier, 25, of Springfield, server and Shawn P. Fain Jr., 25, of Springfield, warehouse operator.

Malorie Jo Colwell, 23, of Springfield, medical biller and coder and Jack S. Gould, 24, of Springfield, telecommunications.

Jean R. Durosier, 33, of Springfield, manufacturing and Kelia Y. Clemente Santiago, 26, of Springfield.

Stephanie L. Jenkins, 37, of Xenia, dental hygenist and Samuel R. Jenkins Jr., 38, of Springfield, firefighter.

Kendall M. Pool, 27, of Springfield, lead die setter and Alivia R. Whitt, 23, of Springfield, quality assistant.

Kaye A. G. Docto, 26, of New Carlisle, unemployed and John C. Dancer, 34, of New Carlisle, contracting specailist.

Jason R. Jenkins, 45, of Springfield, retired and Jennifer R. Kirkwood, 42, of Waynesville, medical assistant.

Jackson A. Young, 19, of New Carlisle, production associate and Gabryelle E. Lammers, 20, of Fairborn, store manager.

Property transfers:

Virginia L. and Jennifer M. McAnally to Paul L. and Juanita F. Mohler, 1668 Fox Ridge Drive, Springfield; $264,000.

Kay D. Jones to Susan M. Good, 1802 Willow Lakes Drive, Springfield; $293,000.

Double E. Properties LLC to Cyrus A. Bell and Taelor R. Cydrus, 4146 Carona St., Springfield; $190,000.

Brenda K. Cooper to Matthew W. Cooper, 5355 N. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; $210,000.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, 11269 Carriage Hill Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Joanne Knapp to Sherrie E. and John Klever, 2959 Vernon-Asbury Roud, South Vienna; $355,000.

Jeffrey and Bunnie Roseberry to Jeffrey Roseberry, 9775-9771 Mechanicsburg-Catawba Road, Mechanicsburg; $0.

Short Properties LTD to Leah Macy and Jacob Gram, 2260 Shawnee Ave., Springfield; $150,000.

Scott A. and Crystal I. Grooms to City of Refuge, 3721 W. National Road, Springfield; $225,000.

Devin B. and Amy M. Meister to Ryan B. and Chelsey A. Skinner, 175 W. Possum Road, Springfield; $255,000.

Barbara S. Fry to Shane Fry, 2750, 2752, 2758, 2840.5 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $0.

Barbara S. Fry to Shane Fry, 213 Lyle Ave., Springfield; $0.

Billy J. Williams to Billy J. and Rhonda J. Williams, 533 Lyle Ave., Springfield; $0.

NVR Inc. to Andrea L. Hodge, 226 London Ave., Springfield; $286,800.

Jon B. Deitloff and Kendell R. Burcham to Jon B. and Kendell R. Deitloff, trustees, 2430 Saint Paris Pike, Springfield; $0.

Alan K. Wallingsford to Heidi J. Rudibaugh, 3106 Campbell Drive, Springfield; $0.

Arg OCPOOL2001 LLC to Springfield OC Venture LLC, 1830 N. Bechtle Ave., Springfield; $2,000,000.

Arg SCSPFOH001 LLC to Agree Limited Partnership, 1705 Bechtle Ave., Springfield; $16,500,000.

Shannon G. Hoke and Cory A. Martin, trustees to Magdala Milien, 1342 Ronald Road, Springfield; $220,000.

Luc G. Grondin to Properties Plus 1 LLC, 645 A Villa Road, Springfield; $71,000.

Arthur Humphrey to Arthur Humphrey, 1109, 1122 W. Rose St., Springfield; $0.

Sherman Humphrey to Sheila H. Morris, 1125 W. Rose St., Springfield; $0.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Valeureux LLC, 1611 Springmont Ave., Springfield; $120,000.

Leonard Beall to Jonathan A. Guevara, 1218 Heard Ave., Springfield; $0.

Emma K. Jones to Amy R. Buycks, trustee, 1936 Pompano St., Springfield; $0.

Jovontae Casey to Jacob and Amanda Payen, 669-671 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $6,000.

Nevin and Brett A. Powell to Brett A. Powell, 1404 Edgar Ave., Springfield; $0.

Sherman Humphrey to Sheila H. Morris, 1252, 1253, 1254, 1266 Eden Ave., Springfield; $0.

Pyles Property Management LLC to Pyles Property Holdings LLC, 904 W. State St., Springfield; $0.

Wealthy Gardner Holdings LLC to Garren and Amber Vanderpool, 1406 Beverly Ave., Springfield; $80,000.

Andrew and Ann Hansgen to Ann Hansgen, 1302 Perry St., Springfield; $0.

Gem City Housing Initiative LLC to L & N Enterprises LLC, 307-309 N. Isabella St., Springfield; $175,000.