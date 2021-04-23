X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

By Riley Newton

Marriage licenses:

Mark Newsom, 53, of Springfield, juvenile corrections and April Newsom, 56, of Springfield, retail management.

Current cases:

21CV0104: Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Terry Potter, action for money.

21CV0105: Oberschlake Farms LLC v. City of Dayton, preliminary and permanent injuction.

21CV0106: Victor Gonzales v. Wade Smith, medical malpractice.

21CV0107: Peoples Bank v. Teresa White, action for money.

21CV0108: Steve Lee v. Jennifer Birmele, Joe Birmele, perosnal injury.

21CV0109: Palmer Manufacturing and Supply Inc. v. AM-PM Employment LLC, Nancy Holt, Ronald Holt, Thomas Holt, Laurie Perez, Luis Perez, Kelsey Randall, Hannah Speakman, action for money.

