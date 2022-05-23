springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
1 hour ago

Current cases:

22CV0210: Darwin Hicks v. City of Springfield, Stephanie McCloud, administrator, Bureau of Workers Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

22CV0211: David W. Byas v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC, complaint for damages.

22CV0212: Greenon Local Schools v. Samuel Boonchaliew, Dayton Fence Company Inc., breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

James Allen Crews, 60, of Mechanicsburg, fleet superintendent and Valerie Ann Patrick, 60, of Springfield, retired.

Kira Helen Ramirez, 20, of Springfield, QA lead and Zet Perez Gregorio, 25, of Springfield, production machine operating.

Aubrie Nichole Hartman, 21, of South Charleston, utility billing cashier and Jacob Christopher Young, 21, of Springfield, U.S. Army.

Michelle Brooke Tyree, 27, of Springfield, executive assistant and Adam Michael Simpson, 28, of Springfield, maintenance repair.

Dustin Michael Winters, 51, of Springfield, contract analyst and Cathryn Dawn McBrayer, 42, of Dayton, administration.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Clark-Shawnee students place in top 3 at regional technology...
3
SOCHE honors Cedarville University faculty member with excellence award
4
What’s behind Clark, Champaign counties’ rising suicide rates?
5
What if you went to Kroger’s and there were no carts?
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top