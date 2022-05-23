Current cases:
22CV0210: Darwin Hicks v. City of Springfield, Stephanie McCloud, administrator, Bureau of Workers Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.
22CV0211: David W. Byas v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC, complaint for damages.
22CV0212: Greenon Local Schools v. Samuel Boonchaliew, Dayton Fence Company Inc., breach of contract.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
James Allen Crews, 60, of Mechanicsburg, fleet superintendent and Valerie Ann Patrick, 60, of Springfield, retired.
Kira Helen Ramirez, 20, of Springfield, QA lead and Zet Perez Gregorio, 25, of Springfield, production machine operating.
Aubrie Nichole Hartman, 21, of South Charleston, utility billing cashier and Jacob Christopher Young, 21, of Springfield, U.S. Army.
Michelle Brooke Tyree, 27, of Springfield, executive assistant and Adam Michael Simpson, 28, of Springfield, maintenance repair.
Dustin Michael Winters, 51, of Springfield, contract analyst and Cathryn Dawn McBrayer, 42, of Dayton, administration.