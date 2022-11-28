springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

6 minutes ago

Marriage licenses:

Christina OBryan, 40, of New Carlisle, construction management and Graydon Satterfield Jr., 39, of New Carlisle, production associate.

Property transfers:

Jon Weatherhead to Lena C. Dodley, 30 E. Euclid Ave., Springfield; $119,000.

Daniel T. and Cheryl R. Crews to Wilton Schuyler, 24 E. State St., Springfield; $8,000.

John and Nathan D. Harris to John Harris and Christian O’Neal Dearmond, 237 W. State St., Springfield; none.

Charlotte Kinter to Whitney Noel, 750 Linden Ave., Springfield; $38,000.

Charlotte Kinter to Helen M. Smith, 802-804 Linden Ave., Springfield; $35,000.

Ronald Jeffrey and Lisa Lee Good to Jackson Louinord, 413-415 E. Grand Ave., Springfield; none.

Todd and Kenneth Rife to Tierrah Clark, 530 E. Southern Ave., Springfield; $16,000.

Stephen and Cherie Branham to Jackson Louinord, 227 E. Northern Ave., Springfield; none.

Springfield Surgical Properties LLC to HPIII Dayton LLC, 30-23 N. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield; $24,900,000.

Springfield Surgical Properties LLC to HPIII Dayton LLC, 100 W. Main St., Springfield; $24,900,000.

Simms Center Street Townes Ltd. to Amy and Richard Stoney, 10 N. Center St., Springfield; $313,300.

Jessica A. and Joshua J. Stephenson to Sally Ryon, 21 Trenton Place, Springfield; $194,000.

Sandra G. and Duane C. Patton to Sandra G. Patton, 317 Canterbury Drive, Springfield; none.

Arthur J. and Ann L. Mann to Jeffrey Mark and Holly Marie Granito, 1750 Stratford Place, Springfield; $219,500.

James Robert Murphy to Cheryl K. Williams, 1716 Trinity Drive, Springfield; $103,000.

Steven S. and Christine L. Smith to CLL Ventures LLC, 1234 N. Limestone St., Springfield; $46,000.

