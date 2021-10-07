Current cases:
21CV0283: William J. Howell v. John Logue, administrator of Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Navistar International Transportation.
All records are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Beverly A. Moore to Deborah Elizabeth Shaw, 425 Reames Ave., Springfield; no fee
Daisy Properties LLC to Mary L. Klontz, 1530 Logan Ave., Springfield; $15,000
David Witt to Lincoln Street Properties LLC, 107-109 Lincoln Ave., Springfield; $51,000
Lindsey A. Grundfast to Heather Singh and Rickey Salyer, 1207 Beacon St., Springfield; $135,000
Donald R. and Nancy J. Frye to Nancy J. Frye, 2141 W. Mile Road, Springfield; no fee
The Church of Jesus to The Gammon House Inc., 620 S. Center St., Springfield; $18,500