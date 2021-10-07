springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

22 minutes ago

Current cases:

21CV0283: William J. Howell v. John Logue, administrator of Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Navistar International Transportation.

All records are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Beverly A. Moore to Deborah Elizabeth Shaw, 425 Reames Ave., Springfield; no fee

Daisy Properties LLC to Mary L. Klontz, 1530 Logan Ave., Springfield; $15,000

David Witt to Lincoln Street Properties LLC, 107-109 Lincoln Ave., Springfield; $51,000

Lindsey A. Grundfast to Heather Singh and Rickey Salyer, 1207 Beacon St., Springfield; $135,000

Donald R. and Nancy J. Frye to Nancy J. Frye, 2141 W. Mile Road, Springfield; no fee

The Church of Jesus to The Gammon House Inc., 620 S. Center St., Springfield; $18,500

