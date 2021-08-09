Robin Marie Martin, 35, of Tipp City, program manager and Marlin Ray Huey II, 32, of Springfield, STNA.

Morgun Austin Leonard, 29, of South Vienna, consultation agent and Jessie Elaine Dudley Rose, 25, of Mount Sterling, advisor.

Carol Lynn Cook, 40, Dayton, customer representative and Isaiah Lane Blackburn, 41, of New Carlisle, assistant service manager.

Property transfers:

Craig Flaherty to Matthew B. and Dianne N. Clarkson, 5885 Twitchell Road, Springfield; $215,000

Miranda B. Naegele to Jerrod Lee and Miranda Bethany Osborne, 6980 Morris Road, Springfield; no fee

Troy R. and Ashley D. Merson to Troy R. Mershon, 2620 Moorefield Road, Springfield; no fee

Jacob D. and Cayla J. Nathaniel to Andrew M. Hingsbergen, 1803 Elaina Dr., Springfield; $170,000

Julie L. Pirtle to Mayme Huff and Julie L. Pirtle, 4885 Bosart Road, Springfield; no fee

Mark L. Wyant to Amby L. Bowman, 4148 Phoenix Dr., Springfield; no fee

Ruth L. Kinner to Michael J. McDorman Trustee, 1470 Oldham Dr., Springfield; no fee

Mary M. Williams to Andrew B. and Diane L. Davis, 1524 New Castle Ln., Springfield; $189,900

Johnny L. and Euniceteen Mans to Yvonna M. Harris, 6199 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield; $269,900

Harold and Carolyn S. Stephens to Kevin A. and Linda M. Schissler, 4601 McCord St., Springfield; $320,000