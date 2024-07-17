BreakingNews
Current cases:

24CV0533: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County Treasurer, Heather L. Martin, Terry F. Martin, Terry F. Martin Jr., State of Ohio Department of Taxation, United States of America, Secretary, foreclosure.

24CV0534: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Virginia Collins, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Millard L. and Margaret A. Rife, trustees, to Millard L. Rife Jr., 225 Second St., Tremont City; $0.

James N. Doyle, trustee to James N. and Sharon A. Doyle, 11484 Old Osborne Road, South Vienna; $0.

Douglas A. and Penni S. Jaynes to Kyle M. and Amber E. Smith, 9322 Old Springfield Road, South Charleston; $455,000.

John W. Yowler Sr. to Carol L. and John Yowler Sr., 7640 Columbus-Cincinatti Road, South Charleston; $0.

Alexander Cruz De Paz to Codi and Hailee Butler, 719 Old Mill Road, Springfield; $165,000.

Jerrad M. Allen to Cajev Properties LLC, 4818 Merrimont Ave., Springfield; $160,000.

Tory H. Brown to Miranda D. Keeton, 4851 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield; $180,000.

Mark and Sheila Malloris to Derek M. and Katherine A. Smith, 4109 Derr Road, Springfield; $372,000.

Ronald V. and Phyllis V. Rhine to Megan and Orrin Stanforth, 1406 McGillivray Ave., Springfield; $280,000.

Happy Trees Holdings LLC to Nathan A. Pool, 3504 Cambridge Drive, Springfield; $370,000.

Jaclyn M. and Avery Zerkle to Dillon M. Kwiat and Rhianna Witt, 7785 Ballentine Pike, New Carlisle; $341,000.

James and Angela High to Benjamin M. and Fern Detrick, 5352 Dayton-Brandt Road, New Carlisle; $370,000.

Dorothy M. and Robert E. Ries Jr. to Dorothy M. Ries, 2621 Sugar Tree Trail, New Carlisle; $0.

Dallas E. and Mara L. Tatman to Dallas E. and Mara L. Tatman, trustees, 6894 Neer Road, Mechanicsburg; $0.

Noel and Roxanne Denlinger to Lisa W. Chizmar, 1375 George Allen Drive, South Vienna; $120,000.

Thomas A. Coughlin to John B. and Jeri L. Cushman, 12815 Broadgauge Road, South Vienna; $400,000.

Randall K. Grosse to Randall K. Grosse, trustee, 851 White Oak Drive, Springfield; $0.

NVR Inc. to Brandon L. and Angelina M. Mack, 229 London Ave., Springfield; $326,700.

Diane K. Timmons to Diane M. Timmons, trustee, 2635 Prestwick Village Circle, Springfield; $0.

Johnathon A. Roberts to Timothy G. and Jamie L. Rigel, 3255 Erter Drive, Springfield; $189,000.

Robert L. and Leah M. Miller to Kala Coffee, 1486 Kingsgate Road, Springfield; $515,000.

Wanda L. Wentz to Marth McPommell, 3066 Brixton Drive W., Springfield; $0.

Stephen E. Swan to Properties Plus 1 LLC, 613 H. Villa Road, Springfield; $80,000.

Will P. and Jean S. Cooper to Jean S. Cooper, 1948 Elmsford St., Springfield; $0.

Max DeLong to Erick G. G. and Edwin Regalado, 1311 Albemarle Road, Springfield; $14,000.

Jeffrey M. Turner to Alex A. and Krystine N. Turner, 1420 Concord Ave., Springfield; $0.

Stacy A. and Patricia D. Wagner to Patricia D. Wagner, 412 N. Bechtle Ave., Springfield; $0.

Jose A. Gonzalez to Juan Cucufate, 1015 Maiden Lane, Springfield; $51,000.

Andrea Clifford to GID Properties LLC, 321 N. Shaffer St., Springfield; $38,000.

Jose Gonzalez and Edwin M. Alvarado to Edwin M. Alvardo, 626-628 W. North St., Springfield; $70,000.

Jose A. Gonzalez to Juan Cucufate, 616-618 W. Columbia St., Springfield; $51,000.

HNH Properties LLC to Kimberly Hopkins, 1522 Northgate Road, Springfield; $220,000.

Hannah M. and Noah J. Flanagan to Makayla R. Ryder, 1601 Crestview Drive, Springfield; $164,900.

Leonard and Kathlynn A. Hartoog to Kathlynn A. Hartoog, 640 Tanglewood Drive S., Springfield; $0.

Nicholas Rigel to Tina Cole, 732 Snowhill Blvd., Springfield; $165,900.

James H. and Jill A. Lambert to Jeremy Schwartz, 905 Mountjoy St., Springfield; $130,000.

Nancy E. Tuggle to Samuel J. Lopez, 2057 Prospect Circle, Springfield; $77,000.

Brian D. and Douglas M. Alexander to Nathaniel P. Holbrook, 210 N. Clairmont Ave., Springfield; $153,000.

Jose Gonzalez to Jorge A. Perez Cerrano, 1830 Edwards Ave., Springfield; $97,000.

Comfort Living LLC to Janet E. Benitez, 837 E. Columbia St., Springfield; $60,000.

Comfort Living LLC to Janet E. Benitez, 39-41 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $60,000.

Comfort Living LLC to Frankee Valescot and Jean J. Neptune, 1836 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $35,000.

Jose Gonzalez and Fredy E. Figueroa to Fredy E. Figueroa Cortez, 258 S. Plum St., Springfield; $30,000.

Jose A. Gonzalez to Jorge A. Perez Cerrano, 625 Tibbetts Ave., Springfield; $97,000.

