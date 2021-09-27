Marriage licenses:
Hunter Scott Hisey, 26, of Springfield, miner and Allison Marie Sherick, 31, of Springfield, teacher.
Matthew Brandon Loeffler, 25, of Springfield, insurance and Brittany Page Brake, 30, Fort Wayne, Ind., professor.
Cambrianne Lynn Davis, 18, of New Carlisle, none and Robert Andrew Tackett, 20, of Olivehill, Ky., U.S. Marines.
Holly Ann Hinshaw, 32, of Springfield, truck loader and Rhonda Lee Shaw, 37, of Springfield, truck loader.
Hannah Rose O’Bryne, 23, of New Carlisle, telecommunications and Jason McLaren Hall, 22, of New Carlisle, telecommunications.
Wade Austin Smith, 25, of Springfield, warehouse worker and Tyrah Rene Biddle, 30, of Springfield, health care.
