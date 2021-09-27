springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
44 minutes ago

Marriage licenses:

Hunter Scott Hisey, 26, of Springfield, miner and Allison Marie Sherick, 31, of Springfield, teacher.

Matthew Brandon Loeffler, 25, of Springfield, insurance and Brittany Page Brake, 30, Fort Wayne, Ind., professor.

Cambrianne Lynn Davis, 18, of New Carlisle, none and Robert Andrew Tackett, 20, of Olivehill, Ky., U.S. Marines.

Holly Ann Hinshaw, 32, of Springfield, truck loader and Rhonda Lee Shaw, 37, of Springfield, truck loader.

Hannah Rose O’Bryne, 23, of New Carlisle, telecommunications and Jason McLaren Hall, 22, of New Carlisle, telecommunications.

Wade Austin Smith, 25, of Springfield, warehouse worker and Tyrah Rene Biddle, 30, of Springfield, health care.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Local doctors answer questions about COVID-19, ivermectin
3
‘Your Story’ exhibition coming to downtown Springfield
4
Construction on second phase of Springfield senior housing complex to...
5
Clark State sees small enrollment increase; Wittenberg numbers down in...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top