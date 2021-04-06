Marriage licenses:
Joshua Jones, 26, of Springfield, landscaping and Melissa Gomez, 28, of Springfield, landscaping.
Seth Yeary, 23, of Springfield, automotive tech and Beth Willman, 22, of Springfield, accountant.
Emily Weber, 31, of Springfield, independent cosmetologist and Michael Olah, 32, of Springfield, selector.
Jason Harber, 37, of Springfield, factory worker and Amanda Stump, 36,, of Springfield, self-employed.
Gary Carter, 40, of Springfield, maintenance and Carla Carter, 40, of Fairborn, nurse.
Christina Stabler, 46, of Springfield, parent educator and Lowell Turner, 60, of Springfield, warehouse.
Property transfers:
Alma Faye and James E. Murray to Terry Wayne Ratliff, 4320 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield; $173,700
Clyde D. and Vicey Jane Looney to Vicey Jane Looney, 4256 Willowdale Road, Springfield; no fee
Joseph and Heather Bernard to Erik David De Hart, 2366 Leon Lane, Springfield; $275,000
Kelly R. Adkins to Linn A. Bobo, 3850 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; $114,000