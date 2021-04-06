X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 11 minutes ago
By Riley Newton

Marriage licenses:

Joshua Jones, 26, of Springfield, landscaping and Melissa Gomez, 28, of Springfield, landscaping.

Seth Yeary, 23, of Springfield, automotive tech and Beth Willman, 22, of Springfield, accountant.

Emily Weber, 31, of Springfield, independent cosmetologist and Michael Olah, 32, of Springfield, selector.

Jason Harber, 37, of Springfield, factory worker and Amanda Stump, 36,, of Springfield, self-employed.

Gary Carter, 40, of Springfield, maintenance and Carla Carter, 40, of Fairborn, nurse.

Christina Stabler, 46, of Springfield, parent educator and Lowell Turner, 60, of Springfield, warehouse.

Property transfers:

Alma Faye and James E. Murray to Terry Wayne Ratliff, 4320 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield; $173,700

Clyde D. and Vicey Jane Looney to Vicey Jane Looney, 4256 Willowdale Road, Springfield; no fee

Joseph and Heather Bernard to Erik David De Hart, 2366 Leon Lane, Springfield; $275,000

Kelly R. Adkins to Linn A. Bobo, 3850 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; $114,000

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.