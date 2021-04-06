Gary Carter, 40, of Springfield, maintenance and Carla Carter, 40, of Fairborn, nurse.

Christina Stabler, 46, of Springfield, parent educator and Lowell Turner, 60, of Springfield, warehouse.

Property transfers:

Alma Faye and James E. Murray to Terry Wayne Ratliff, 4320 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield; $173,700

Clyde D. and Vicey Jane Looney to Vicey Jane Looney, 4256 Willowdale Road, Springfield; no fee

Joseph and Heather Bernard to Erik David De Hart, 2366 Leon Lane, Springfield; $275,000

Kelly R. Adkins to Linn A. Bobo, 3850 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; $114,000