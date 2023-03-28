23CV0198: SAC Financial Inc. v. Andrea Lenoir, Jonathan Lenoir, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Sarah Walker, 21, of Enon, none and Noah Kaufman, 23, of Springfield, welder.

Anthony Miller, 33, of South Vienna, mechanic and Ashley Hill, 26, of South Vienna, insurance specialist.

Edward Castle, 35, of Springfield, retired and Amanda Brown, 33, of Springfield, apprentice optician.

Property transfers:

Christian and Taylor Cordell to Gary Malone, 21 E. Pleasant St., Catawba; $171,000.

Jeremy Egan to Jeremy and Michelle Egan, 105 E. Pleasant St., Catawba; none.

Jeffrey L. and April J. Lenz to WW Property LLC, 2258 Shawnee Ave., Springfield; $97,000.

Lola E. Davis to Jennifer M. Reedy, 2283 Fairfield Pike, Springfield; $50,000.

Teresa A. and James K. Boggs to Teresa A. Boggs, 2530 Old Arthur Ave., Springfield; none.

Ronny L. Closson to Robert Pronti and Kayla Johnson, 3681 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield; $212,000.

Zeller Properties LLC to Rabia and Ranah Matar, 644 Vale-Cemetery Road, Springfield; $65,000.

Michael C. Miller and Jason M. Malloris, 415 Woodview Drive, Springfield; $255,500.

Scott and Lori Thompson to David and Angela Fairbanks, 3829 Mallard Ave., Springfield; $155,000.

James Carle Patterson to Nathan Bradley and Ronny Lynn Lambert, 120 Tuttle Road, Springfield; $355,000.