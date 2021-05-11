Marriage licenses:
Philip Rench, 29, of New Carlisle, assembly and Brandy Denner, 27, of New Carlisle, N/A.
Shelby Allen, 23, of New Carlisle, retail management and Rebecca Brown, 24, of New Carlisle, veterinary assistant.
Marques Ross Sr., 24, of Springfield, correctional officer and Courtney Aldridge, 20, of Springfield, STNA.
Property transfers:
First Wash Inc., to Sabri and Nadera Salhieh, 1577 E. Main St., Springfield; $113,000
Rays Handyman Services LLC to Travis J. Weaver, 1429 Center Blvd., Springfield; $95,000
Marcie R. and Mark A. Hall to Kristine A. and Jeffrey M. Reimers, 1778 Wittenberg Blvd., E., Springfield; $73,900
Derwin K. Miller to Derwin K. Miller Jr., and Derwin K. Miller Sr., 1412 Clay St., Springfield; no fee
Cornell Estates LLC to Robert J. Lemmons Jr., 615 E. Rose St., Springfield; $57,000
Sidney Colin to 1745 1747 Clifton Avenue LLC, 1745-1747 Clifton Ave., Springfield; no fee