Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 42 minutes ago
By Riley Newton

Marriage licenses:

Philip Rench, 29, of New Carlisle, assembly and Brandy Denner, 27, of New Carlisle, N/A.

Shelby Allen, 23, of New Carlisle, retail management and Rebecca Brown, 24, of New Carlisle, veterinary assistant.

Marques Ross Sr., 24, of Springfield, correctional officer and Courtney Aldridge, 20, of Springfield, STNA.

Property transfers:

First Wash Inc., to Sabri and Nadera Salhieh, 1577 E. Main St., Springfield; $113,000

Rays Handyman Services LLC to Travis J. Weaver, 1429 Center Blvd., Springfield; $95,000

Marcie R. and Mark A. Hall to Kristine A. and Jeffrey M. Reimers, 1778 Wittenberg Blvd., E., Springfield; $73,900

Derwin K. Miller to Derwin K. Miller Jr., and Derwin K. Miller Sr., 1412 Clay St., Springfield; no fee

Cornell Estates LLC to Robert J. Lemmons Jr., 615 E. Rose St., Springfield; $57,000

Sidney Colin to 1745 1747 Clifton Avenue LLC, 1745-1747 Clifton Ave., Springfield; no fee

