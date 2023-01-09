Property transfers:
Nicks Restoration LLC to Noah Kerr and Maria Peoples, 350 N. Hampton Road, Springfield; $250,000.
Thomas D. Pooler to Thomas D. Pooler, trustee, 6574 W. National Road, New Carlisle; none.
Kenneth E. and Sharon M. Sigler, New Carlisle Pike, New Carlisle; $52,700.
Sharon R. Miller to Miranda Munoz, 9571 Lower Valley Pike, Medway; $120,900.
Mallory Roberts to Shane Matthew and Kelsey Rofe, 111 E. Main St., Medway; $133,000.
Judith Crist to Michael Goudreau, 56 Dogwood Road, Medway; $60,000.
Buckeye Home Buyers LLC to Rodz Bros Construction and Remodeling, 257 Stratmore St., New Carlisle; $101,900.
Robert D. Conner Real Estate LLC to JDB Rentals LLC, 435 Caldwell Circle, New Carlisle; $110,000.
Leatrice J. Swoll to Cole J. Duncan and Miranda S. Weaver, 863 Cliffside Drive, New Carlisle; $123,600.
Christopher and Destiny Boprey to Arch City Realty Group LLC, 1256 Chalet Ave., New Carlisle; $145,000.
Dennis H. and Marta M. Barnette to Marta M. Barnette, 1214 Styer Drive, New Carlisle; none.
Tina M. Fleming to Adriana Lozano, 1221 Grissom Ave., New Carlisle; $160,000.
Jean L. Brink to Emily Katherine Lapois, 1103 Grissome Ave., New Carlisle; $149,900.
Carl D. Bowman to Carl D. Bowman, 591 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; none.
Wenrick Family Limited Partnership to Morgan D. and Johnathan P. Sirloin Pride, 4840 Shannon Ave., Springfield; $375,000.
Matthew C. Rado to Zachary McCarty, 5923 W. National Road, Springfield; $189,500.