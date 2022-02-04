Property transfers:
Ray L. Smith to Ray L. and Jodee L. Smith Trustees, 6741 W. National Road, New Carlisle; no fee
Martha A. Sallee to McKee Investments LLC, 1108 Fyffe Ave., New Carlisle; $122,000
Clevedon LLC to Brett C. Eltzroth, 1153 Fyffe Ave., New Carlisle; $119,000
Herbert L. and Thelma L. Romage to Jeremy S. White, 1114 Frayne Dr., New Carlisle; $145,000
Dan W. and William R. Studebaker to Evans Family Ranch LLC, 11140 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $215,000
Marcia Len and Dan W. Studebaker to Evans Family Ranch LLC, 11146 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle;; $396,400
William R. Studebaker to Evans Family Ranch LLC, 11293 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $60,000
Studebaker Nurseries Inc., to Evans Family Ranch LLC, 11460 Musselman Road, New Carlisle; $225,000
Grace Holly and Joseph Carl Myers to Grace Holly Myers, 225 Drake Ave., New Carlisle; no fee
Maureen D. and George E. Alig to Maureen D. Alig, 14 W. Main St., Donnelsville; no fee
Alila Inskeep to Lauren Stewart, 108 E. Main St., South Vienna; $160,000
Beth A. and Raymond L. Tischer III to Tischer Farms II LTD, 3025 Snider Road, New Carlisle; no fee
Belinda S. York to Jordyn and Gage M. Harner, 1668 Lucas Dr., Springfield; $190,000
Beth A. and Raymond L. Tischer III to Tischer Farms II LTD, 2455 Snider Road, New Carlisle; no fee
Michael H. and Tracey L. Chaffin to Tracey L. Chaffin, 8750 Haddix Road, Fairborn; no fee
Steven A. McCubbin to Steven and Diana S. McCubbin, 162 Helen St., Enon; no fee
Martha K. and Joseph Ventolo Jr., to Martha K. and Joseph A. Ventolo Trustees; 356 Coronado Trail, Enon; no fee
Ron M. Sheppard to Robert A. Zettel III, 440 Coronado Trail, Enon; no fee