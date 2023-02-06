23CV0086: Beth Campbell v. Vedieu Lissaint, Pierre Locimple, USAA Insurance Co., personal injury.

23CV0087: Patience Crable, Julius Jackson MINOR v. Edward Carder, Ohio Department of Medicaid Please Serve: Robert Byrne Senior Assistant Attorney General - Collections Enforcement Section Office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, personal injury.

23CV0088: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Jeffrey Pittman, action for money.

23CV0089: Joseph Duverglas v. Stay Dry Waterproofing, LLC, breach of contract.

23CV0090: SAC Finance, Inc v. Tawon Loman, action for money.

23CV0091: NewRez LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. NaAsia Carey, Clark County Treasurer, Unknown Spouse, if any, of NaAsia Carey, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Makayla Dollins, 22, of New Carlisle and Thomas Fields, 22, of New Carlisle, scoffold tech.

Courtney Lawson, 40, of New Carlisle, accounting and Matthew Scott, 43, of New Carlisle, machinist.

Property transfers:

Linda L. and Rollin Everett Rose to Shawn Y. Valentine, 760 N. Burnett Road, Springfield; $67,500.

Eric M. and Jo Ellen Van Horn to Jeri Avnaim, 2072 Prospect Circle, Springfield; $134,900.

Brandi L. and Scott Addis to Comfort Living LLC, 405 Bellevue Ave., Springfield; $44,000.