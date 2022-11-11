springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

22CV0527: Janean Sutton v. Administrator Stephanie McCloud, Pratt Holdings Inc., Pratt Holdings Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

John Allen and Carolyn Sue Snook to John Allen and Carolyn Sue Snook, trustees, 12499 Columbus-Cincinnati Road, South Charleston; none.

Richard W. and Carolyn L. Booher, co-trustees to EB Mata Farms LLC, 3650 Lower Valley Pike, Springfield; $325,000.

Jason L. and Bryan Brumfield to Jason L. Brumfield, 3855 Sparkhill Drive, Enon; none.

Owen Watts Properties LLC to Kimberly and Owen Watts, trustees, 5005 Hahn Ave., Fairborn; none.

Elwood D. and Martha J. Wilson, 7018 Creekside Circle, Fairborn; $227,000.

Rachae Dawnne Henderson to David C. and Rosemarie Ramsey, 4643 Echo Hills Ave., Springfield; $379,900.

Board of Trustees of Mad River Twp. to Timothy D. Devore, 165 E. Main St., Enon; none.

