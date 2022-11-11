Current cases:
22CV0527: Janean Sutton v. Administrator Stephanie McCloud, Pratt Holdings Inc., Pratt Holdings Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
John Allen and Carolyn Sue Snook to John Allen and Carolyn Sue Snook, trustees, 12499 Columbus-Cincinnati Road, South Charleston; none.
Richard W. and Carolyn L. Booher, co-trustees to EB Mata Farms LLC, 3650 Lower Valley Pike, Springfield; $325,000.
Jason L. and Bryan Brumfield to Jason L. Brumfield, 3855 Sparkhill Drive, Enon; none.
Owen Watts Properties LLC to Kimberly and Owen Watts, trustees, 5005 Hahn Ave., Fairborn; none.
Elwood D. and Martha J. Wilson, 7018 Creekside Circle, Fairborn; $227,000.
Rachae Dawnne Henderson to David C. and Rosemarie Ramsey, 4643 Echo Hills Ave., Springfield; $379,900.
Board of Trustees of Mad River Twp. to Timothy D. Devore, 165 E. Main St., Enon; none.