Marriage licenses:

Beth Colvin, 37, of Springfield, account representative and Bradley Rhoads, 40, of Springfield, laborer.

Amber Gnau, 31, of Springfield, intake coordinator/administrator and Dillan Peterson, 32, of Springfield, maintenance tech.

Shannon Day, 29, of Springfield, government acquisitions and Julian Missioni, 31, of Springfield, supervisor.

Jon Johnson, 37, of Springfield, Target distribution and Amber Lewe, 27, of Springfield, stay at home mom.

Kelly Halderman, 43, of Medway, RN and Jason Moats, 45, of Medway, welder.

Michael Wallace, 53, of Springfield, welder and Melinda White, 43, of Springfield, homemaker.

Property transfers:

Comfort Living LLC to Levi Liebhart, 6055 Prairie Road, Springfield; $215,000.

Jack T. Ricketts to Thomas Michael Ricketts, 4530 Bosart Road, Springfield; none.

Thomas D. and Lois J. Reninger to Amber Hixon, 2600 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield; $147,000.

Jason L. Page to Erin L. Patton, 3913 Harris Lane, Springfield; $245,000.

Steven William Lynch Jr. to Anita Gilliam, 3968 Covington Drive, Springfield; $125,000.

Richard Buck Wade to Wade Business and Real Estate, 4714 Merrimont Ave., Springfield; none.