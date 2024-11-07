All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Lori B. Sharp to Lori B. and Timothy Sharp, 236 Hedge Drive, Springfield; $0.

Allen L. Hibbert to Damon and Krista Hawke, 772 Shrine Road, Springfield; $85,000.

James C. and Rhonda K. Highfield to James C. and Rhonda K. Highfield, trustees, 440 Leander Drive, Springfield; $0.

Carrillo Group LLC to Juan D Construction LLC, 5073 Kerns Road, Springfield; $55,000.

Alvin P. and Maryemma Hall, trustees to Maryemma Hall, trustee, 215 Stephen Lane, Springfield; $0.

Christopher T. and Kelly J. Clunk to Ready Set Close LLC, 1630 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $90,000.

NVR Inc. to Joseph J. Francois, 251 Mackinac Drive, Springfield; $344,500.

Bridgewater Project 1 LLC to NVR Inc., 238 London Ave., Springfield; $60,000.

Jacob and Harley Beck to Diane L. Vermillion, 2913 Erter Drive, Springfield; $176,500.

Jon M. and Cindy J. Whitaker to Sarah E. and Peter D. Simonis, 2753 Conowoods Drive, Springfield; $247,500.

Scott W. Silver to Terence D. Leslie Sr., 1140 Foxboro Road, Springfield; $150,000.

Cody and Alexa Truitt to Joseph D. Murphy, 3206 Woonsocket St., Springfield; $180,000.

Donna R. Hickerson to Eco Station LLC, 2331 Derr Road, Springfield; $180,000.

Donna J. Dunn to Freely G. and Kristina L. Downing, 1444 Eastgate Road, Springfield; $125,000.

Steven R. and Mary A. Hamilton to Mary A. Hamilton, 343 Villa Road, Springfield; $0.

Virginia Jackson to William L. Enoch, 2349 Rebecca Drive, Springfield; $120,000.

Kelly Jo Miller to Dawn Wellman, 3121 N. Argonne Lane, Springfield; $152,000.

Ari Lennox Realty Group LLC to Ernso Valme and Gemina Berndin, 533 W. Parkwood Ave., Springfield; $123,600.

Jean S. Cooper to Timothy Cooper, 1948 Elmsford St., Springfield; $0.

Simon Investment Properties LLC to Arniquese Dorleus, 1132 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $37,000.

Talmadge Davidson to Barbara A. Mabra, 420 W. Euclid Ave., Springfield; $0.

Joan C. Moore to Damon Benton, 1120 Broadway St., Springfield; $171,000.

Holly L. Fischer to New Ohio Investments LLC, 640 Riverside Drive, Springfield; $285,000.

Frank Walton to Clayton D. Steinebrunner, 1420 E. Saint Paris Road, Springfield; $150,000.

Britney Lyons to Britney and William Lyons, 415 Sherwood Park Drive, Springfield; $0.

Alvin P. and Mary E. Hall, trustees to Maryemma Hall, trustee, 229-229.5 Buxton Ave., Springfield; $0.

Joshua Taylor to Flavortown Properties LLC, 301 N. Clairmont Ave., Springfield; $35,000.

Diann Stephson to Wells Fargo Bank NA, 1573 Karr St., Springfield; $40,000.

John Manus to Chasity Mosteller, 1527 Parker St., Springfield; $164,900.

Thai Project LLC to Douglas E. and Roengruedee Nave, 942-944 Southfield Ave., Springfield; $0.

Tschida Investments LLC to James A. and Marla K. Burton, 1835 Quincy Road, Springfield; $77,500.

Simon Investment Properties LLC to Marie Adme, 1551 Mound St., Springfield; $70,000.

Andrea E. Guevara to Pedro S. Zepeda, 1010 Elder St., Springfield; $15,000.

Jonathan Smith to Bryan King, 1702 Kenton St., Springfield; $65,000.

Jerry Floyd to James C. Vaughn, 1417 Kenton St., Springfield; $62,000.

Debra K. North to 706 S. Burnett Inc., 1008 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $106,000.

Veronica Vanbourgondien to Veronica A. Vanbourgondien, trustee, 2107 Olympic St., Springfield; $0.

Curtis P. Gaines Jr. to PGG Real Estate LLC, 1558 Center Blvd., Springfield; $10,000.

Damon L. Benton Sr. to Marieclaude and Emmanuella Damefils, 139 Rice St., Springfield; $49,5000.

Thomas J. Colyer to Maricarmen M. Ortega Perez, 109-111 E. Rose St., Springfield; $70,000.

Ronald E. Griffin to Mylie Efferin, 1426 Clay St., Springfield; $1,000.

Damon Hawke and Krista Rapp to Comfort Living LLC, 1804 Kentucky Ave., Springfield; $38,000.

Nashena M. Mitchell to Dionte Mitchell, 2031 Sturgeon St., Springfield; $0.

Sweet and Sassy Rentals LLC to Prudent Estates LLC, 1205 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $191,000.

Manold Hyppolite to Manold Hyppolite and Philomene Hyppolite, 1223 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $0.

Anne K. Kenney to Ebrahim Abu Rashid, 220-222 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; $135,800.

David J. and Jane M. Higgins to Brandon and Cortney Tobin, 272 N. Broadmoor Blvd., Springfield; $370,000.

George E. and Rebecca L. King to Rebecca L. King, 237 Warren Drive, Springfield; $0.